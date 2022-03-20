The fitness world is finally factoring periods into exercise routines for women

(Representational image) Women's risk of ACL injuries goes up during the preovulatory phase, research shows.

Back when she was a teenager, Kolkata-based special educator Anuradha Dutt says she wasn’t allowed to play when she had her period. “My mother always used to tell us to stay home and not play outdoors during those days,” recalls Dutt, now 47. But since Dutt doesn’t have a painful or difficult time, she runs and works out all through the month, other circumstances permitting.

Shwetambari Shetty, a fitness expert at CultFit in Bengaluru, says women can do the same exercises, workouts and have the same (or tougher) goals as men but the woman’s physiology and hormonal makeup play a significant role in determining when and how hard they can workout at any given point in time. Simply put, women’s workouts need some specific planning to factor in the menstrual cycle.

“Physiologically, both men and women are different. The body of a woman undergoes cyclical biological changes, hence the approach for the physical activities that they undertake needs to be tailor made for them,” says Dr Amite Pankaj Aggarwal, director and in charge of the sports clinic at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh.

Whether the changes have to be significant or not depends on the individual, and if one doesn’t have a terrible time during their period, the changes to the exercise routine don't have to be drastic.

The cycle and injuries

While still an uncomfortable subject for most fitness and health coaches, many coaches are waking up to the need for bearing in mind their female clients' menstrual cycles. Delhi-based founder and head coach of All In Running training group Nakul Butta is one such. “Since women experience menstrual cycles on a periodic basis (duration varies person to person), the training plan may vary based on gender. Via our online training platform, we keep a track of the expected timing of the next monthly cycle. Our members also log Day 1 of the cycle on the platform,” says Butta, who also hosts the All In Running Women (only) forum to discuss gender-based issues.

The symptoms experienced by women during their menstrual cycles are unique to each and every one of them. Some can train on the first day while others cannot train for the first few days of their cycle. Based on the woman and the symptoms, Butta schedules rest days and workout sessions. “We vary the intensity and duration of a session based on the timing of the cycle. Day 7 to Day 14 may include high-intensity workouts whereas Day 21 to Day 28 may be more endurance focused,” says Butta.

Women who want to workout on their period must ensure they're hydrated and build up their carbohydrates, says Dr Aggarwal. “Women have to be mindful of their fluctuating estrogen levels which can affect their sleep cycle and subsequently their ability to train,” he adds.

In 2013, researchers focused on two categories of internal risk factors associated with injuries of the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament, which stabilizes the knee): an athlete's menstrual cycle phase and anatomy. The study, published in the Journal of Athletic Training, noted that “the incidence of ACL injuries was greater during days 9 to 14 of a 28-day cycle and lower during the postovulatory phase (defined as day 15 thorough the end of the cycle).” The researchers also cited more studies that had found that female athletes were at increased risk of ACL injury during the preovulatory phase. However, they weren’t able to understand the exact reason for this.

Last year British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith - and Olympics medalist and among the fastest women in the world - said in an interview to The Observer that “every major injury I’ve ever had has been on my period… It’s for a number of reasons. The hormone levels in your body change. Your ligaments change. Your lower back’s sore… It’s not only your moves that are different. You make decisions that normally you just would not make. Sometimes, I get insomnia on my period.”

Anatomical factors

The researchers quoted above found that in females, a narrower femoral notch (in the knee joint), higher-than-average body mass index, and general joint laxity predicted ACL injury risk. Women with higher knee laxity (hypermobile joints) were 2.7 times more likely to suffer ACL injuries than those with lower laxity. Among men, no relationship was noted between knee laxity and the risk of ACL injury. These findings suggest that, to some degree, the anatomical risk factors for ACL injury may be sex-specific, the researchers concluded.

“Their muscle mass also significantly differs from that of men. Due to their narrower knees, women suffer more knee injuries than men,” says Dr Aggarwal. “They need to ensure a good warm-up and be aware of any pivoting activities, as this could injure their ACL,” he warns.

When it comes to strength- and core-training, women have to pay special attention to their form due to wider hips. “Women need to be careful while doing squats and ensure that their feet are kept apart at the right distance so that they don’t injure themselves. Women tend to injure their back muscles,” says Dr Aggarwal.

“For male coaches, it is hard to completely comprehend the complex layers a female athlete has to deal with, but we try to do our best by listening and learning,” admits Butta. And, there is a lot of room for improvement.

The coaching world globally is only just beginning to focus on gender-based factors in training. And a massive amount of work needs to be done in this regard.