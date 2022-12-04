 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fit to Lead | upGrad's Mayank Kumar: Running helps me gather my thoughts for a productive day ahead

Shrenik Avlani
Dec 04, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

Fitness goal for 2023: Participate in at least three to four half marathons and finish them in under 2 hours.

Mayank Kumar, MD and CEO, upGrad

Note to readers: Fit to lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

Mayank Kumar is well aware of the power of the Kendriya Vidyalayas (commonly known as KVs), the government schools across India. After all he studied in one in a remote village in the Bongaigaon district of Assam, where he spent 18 formative years. “My subsidised education in KV was one of the main reasons for launching upGrad,” explains Kumar, the co-founder and managing director of upGrad. Kumar, who has a mechanical engineering degree from IIT-Delhi, started his career in consulting at Tata Strategic Management Group before joining the Indian School of Business in 2008-09, which was “one of the worst times globally to graduate from a B-school.”

Between an engineering degree and consulting, Kumar got into education by accident. In his new consulting job, he was asked to work in the education space and fell so much in love with it that he even joined a venture capital group to set up their education investment arm. “Investment wasn’t enough skin in the game and I wanted to do more in education because I didn’t know anything other than education,” says a very Zen-sounding Agarwal from his flat in south Mumbai. That’s what led to starting upGrad in 2015.

Kumar played table tennis all through school and even played at the zonal level. He also played cricket and football and ran a half marathon in 2008. However, after joining B-School and consulting, he had “no life left”. However, he has returned to running and does so regularly. “It helps me meditate and gather my thoughts for a productive day ahead while also pushing me further to compete with myself and become a better version of me,” he says.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Your fitness routine…