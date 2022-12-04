Fit to Lead | upGrad's Mayank Kumar: Running helps me gather my thoughts for a productive day ahead

Note to readers: Fit to lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

Mayank Kumar is well aware of the power of the Kendriya Vidyalayas (commonly known as KVs), the government schools across India. After all he studied in one in a remote village in the Bongaigaon district of Assam, where he spent 18 formative years. “My subsidised education in KV was one of the main reasons for launching upGrad,” explains Kumar, the co-founder and managing director of upGrad. Kumar, who has a mechanical engineering degree from IIT-Delhi, started his career in consulting at Tata Strategic Management Group before joining the Indian School of Business in 2008-09, which was “one of the worst times globally to graduate from a B-school.”

Between an engineering degree and consulting, Kumar got into education by accident. In his new consulting job, he was asked to work in the education space and fell so much in love with it that he even joined a venture capital group to set up their education investment arm. “Investment wasn’t enough skin in the game and I wanted to do more in education because I didn’t know anything other than education,” says a very Zen-sounding Agarwal from his flat in south Mumbai. That’s what led to starting upGrad in 2015.

Kumar played table tennis all through school and even played at the zonal level. He also played cricket and football and ran a half marathon in 2008. However, after joining B-School and consulting, he had “no life left”. However, he has returned to running and does so regularly. “It helps me meditate and gather my thoughts for a productive day ahead while also pushing me further to compete with myself and become a better version of me,” he says.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Your fitness routine…

I spend about an hour a day about 4-5 times a week on fitness or outdoor activities. Typically, I do this in the morning after I drop off my son to the schoolbus. I go to the gym 2-3 days a week for strength-training under the guidance of my personal trainer. I run 5km to 10km outdoors at least twice a week. Favourite fitness activity… I sincerely enjoy running and participating in marathons. I run half marathons regularly, as it gives me enough time to take my mind off work and other distractions. The toughest? A 40-day health challenge that my wife enrolled me in. It required me to follow a strict diet that involved zero consumption of white rice, sugar, white flour, milk and alcohol. The fitness component was high-intensity interval training. That has been the toughest. But it worked for me in a good way. The new normal… These days I’m largely occupied with more in-person meetings rather than Zoom or video calls as compared to the last two years, which has increased my work travel. Has your fitness routine helped you navigate the uncertainties of the current times? My fitness routine has increased my concentration levels while also helping me stay active, efficient and attentive for a longer period of time. It has also pushed me to make decisions much faster and promptly. I enjoy that discipline in my life where I’m getting involved in some sort of fitness activities every day. It helps in bringing down my stress levels or other stress-led symptoms significantly. Not to miss, all of these factors have increased my productivity while also helping me navigate better towards everyday chores. The one change you would encourage your teammates to make to deal with the challenges of current times. I encourage my colleagues to spend an hour a day at least four times a week on their health. Health apart, it also makes you far more productive while giving you personal space to vent out the stress or pressure leading to a more relaxed mind. Fitness routine helps the mind and body to experience a reset and perform effectively, else it might just burn out and collapse. Leadership lessons in your fitness journey… It’s important to constantly push the envelope and push for something better. There are no shortcuts to hard work and consistency, therefore, show-up every day. Stop making excuses, you are the only one accountable. If you are pushed into uncomfortable situations, you’ll come out stronger. Things don’t get easier, but you have to grow stronger. What impact does your image of a “fit leader” have on your team? I have always encouraged peers and colleagues to be more consistent, focused and committed towards a particular goal. Otherwise, one might get distracted easily. Also, I feel that if I could take out time from my schedule, so can they. It’s mostly about prioritizing commitments for a better and healthy lifestyle. Has being fit helped you become a better leader and a better version of yourself? Yes, 100 percent. It has helped me physically and, more than that, mentally. It makes you grow stronger and confident about yourself while also teaching you a certain amount of self-discipline. Your leadership style… Extremely approachable and open to constructive feedback. Open to giving my colleagues and team members more freedom and flexibility to make their own decisions for an enhanced output. I have a bias for action. The art of over communicating, which I’m still working on. What about work-life balance? There are no excuses for work-life balance. We have to maintain discipline and draw a line somewhere to create that balance. My routine has helped me with that extra time for myself, my health and my family. Goals for the year… I aim to participate in at least three to four half marathons and finish them in under 2 hours to maintain my health and sanity.

Shrenik Avlani is an independent editor, writer and journalist, and co-author of 'The ShivFit Way', a book on functional fitness.

