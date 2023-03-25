 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Fit to lead | Shashank Srivastava of Maruti Suzuki: Mindful breaks through the day help me recharge and focus

Shrenik Avlani
Mar 25, 2023 / 05:55 PM IST

A workplace that prioritises wellness can create a positive and supportive environment, says Shashank

Shashank Srivastava, 58, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Note to readers: Fit to lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

Shashank Srivastava enjoys the company of people, has the most fun when he is meeting customers, leading teams and is able to travel. He is visibly not a fan of Zoom and Microsoft Teams calls despite having been on plenty, including this interview, since the pandemic but he is full of anecdotes, stories and plenty of answers. Also, he is still in his first job and he has been at it since 1989, when he joined Maruti Suzuki, then a public sector unit, straight out of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A). Between his growth from an executive in the corporate planning strategy team and his current role as the Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, the 58-year-old has held several key roles and also witnessed the company’s transition from a PSU to a listed company.

Srivastava grew up in Bhopal and studied telecommunication and electronics engineering at NIT, Bhopal, before joining IIM-A in 1987. During campus placements, he already had offers from Asian Paints and L&T, but chose to interview for Maruti Suzuki because he knew he wanted to be in the automobile industry.

Srivastava, who visited 163 countries during his stint in international marketing for the company, says that his was a great learning experience. “It was the first time I was working in markets where we were not the leader. The approach is very different when you aren’t on top and I learned a lot,” says Srivastava, who is facing similar challenges in India when it comes to SUVs and its Nexa brand. Another issue he wants to address right away is the waiting period for the customers and believes if that is cut, Maruti Suzuki’s customer retention rate would improve while attrition rate would drop. Srivastava, who dedicates an hour of his day to walking and other activities to remain healthy and fit, feels prioritising on wellness helped him achieve more success both personally and professionally and would like to “motivate team members to find their own outlet for physical activity as it teaches you the consistency that helps in your professional life as well.”