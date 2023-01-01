 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Fit To Lead | Shark Tank India & SUGAR Cosmetics' Vineeta Singh: 'Running a business is quite like running a marathon'

Shrenik Avlani
Jan 01, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

Fitness goal for 2023: Maintain daily workout routines, participate in many more marathons, and double the business at SUGAR to achieve Rs 500 crore net revenue.

Vineeta Singh, 39, CEO and co-founder, SUGAR Cosmetics.

Note to readers: Fit to Lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

Vineeta Singh has an infectious energy and it is impossible to not be uplifted by it even on a video call. Singh, 39, with her engineering degree from IIT, Madras, and MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad, could easily have been a top dog in any corporate set-up yet she chose entrepreneurship and SUGAR Cosmetics is her second successful venture. Between all of this she raises two children, competes in marathon and Ironman triathlon races, appears on Shark Tank and honours multiple appearance and interview requests — sometimes all in a single day.

Singh’s interest in running was sparked when one of her IIM friends challenged her to run the Mumbai Marathon 16 years ago. “it proved to be a life-altering moment. I’d never run more than a kilometre until then but ended up signing up for this 42km-long race and that experience taught me so much that I was hooked to the idea of being a lifelong runner,” says Singh, who used to play badminton while in college. “My love for running has pushed me to participate in 20 marathons, ultramarathons (including her Comrades Ultra in South Africa) and about a dozen half-marathons. I have also been part of several triathlons, the most prominent being the Ironman in Austria in 2017.”

With Shark Tank returning and SUGAR Cosmetics setting itself up for launching a whole range of new multitasking products, Singh, who grew up in south Delhi, is constantly rushing between meetings and shoots. Despite all this, she is remarkably on track with her training for the upcoming Tata Mumbai Marathon and even finished on the podium in a local race, which she participated in as part of her training run, recently.

Edited excerpts from an interview: