Fit to Lead | Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal: There's a very strong connection between the mind and the body

Note to readers: Fit to Lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

If there’s one life lesson that Anupam Mittal has learnt because of his exercise regimen, it is that one needs to show up and keep working towards one’s goal. The founder of Shaadi.com and one of the most popular judges on Shark Tank India finds that he makes better decisions as a leader when he is charged – both physically and mentally. Edited excerpts from a conversation:

When and why did you start working out?

To be honest, my fitness journey started simply to look good. It started when I was a teenager and during my college days. I started lifting weights to build muscles. I was never much of an athlete or a sportsperson. At some point it became a bit of an addiction. I didn’t feel good if I didn’t work out.

If I look back at my life, the worst periods have been when I was not working out or wasn’t physically fit. There is a correlation for sure.

With time I kept including more and more things in my workout. Earlier I did only weights. Then I included running, tennis, yoga, martial arts and swimming. I incorporated a lot of different exercises based on what I was enjoying doing. That way it keeps me fit and keeps me mentally agile as well.

What's your workout routine through the week now?

I don’t play tennis as much as I used to. At any given point, I am doing two or three things. I can’t do martial arts at present because I had a shoulder injury a few months ago. Three days I do weights along with a lot of core and functional workout. Thrice a week I go for morning walks and I also do yoga five days a week.

Your toughest challenge so far?

My problem is injuries. I love martial arts, but now I have busted my left shoulder and I can’t do it for a while. I have replaced it with walking for a few months to give myself time to heal. The problem is it happens every year because I keep increasing the intensity and eventually reach a point where I bust something. Earlier, I would stop working out for a while but now I have learnt to work around the injury and do other things that don’t aggravate it.

How did you stay fit during the lockdown?

That was the most amazing part. We have all these preconceived notions that we need weights, a gym, a swimming pool and so on to exercise. In the pandemic, we had access to none of it. I found a trainer who trained me on WhatsApp and all that I needed was three resistance bands and my terrace. I was perhaps in the best shape of my life, before the shoulder injury happened six months ago. Now I know that I don’t have any need for any gear. Even when I’m travelling, I can just carry the resistance bands. I also learnt some different forms of yoga during the pandemic.

Has being fit helped you be a better leader at work?

Yes, I think so. There are two things. If I am fit, I have more energy. The average age in my office is 25, and to keep up with them, you need to have high levels of energy. It makes a big difference.

The other is mental clarity. As a leader, you’re exercising judgement, making decisions and hopefully, keeping a mature outlook. I think that is best when your mind is somewhat clutter-free, and I find a very strong and direct connection between the mind and the body.

When I am doing my meditation, my exercises and sweating every day, my mind seems to be a lot more balanced. I seem to make better decisions. I am calm, cool and collected and I think that reflects on the team. They will, as a result, respond in a more positive way. I didn’t start working out for that reason but I’m sure it has that effect.

Your fitness goals or a challenge you have set up for yourself?

I don’t want to run the marathon or the triathlon, so I don’t have those kinds of goals. My definition of a goal to be really fit would be to be on the cover of Health and Fitness. Then I’ll know I have really worked hard at myself and achieved that. Unfortunately, it’s a really tough job because of the injuries, which is also a huge life lesson. You work six months, one year, two years and reach the pinnacle of where you want to be and boom! You injure yourself and it all goes back to zero and you have to start again. That’s a big lesson in life that you have to show up anyway and someday it will be within your grasp.

How do you try to remain injury-free?

At present my fitness goal is to let the shoulder injury heal and then figure out how to stay injury free. I have taken some steps towards that. Recently, I got myself a trainer who specialises in biomechanics and understands these things in a very specialised manner. He is training me in a way that I don’t get injured.

Lastly, how do you unwind and take care of your mental health?

I read a lot... I like biographies, books on anthropology and peak performance. Currently I am reading a business book called The Cold-Start Problem.

Unwinding also means spending time with my daughter, which is probably the most relaxing thing. Children are just magical and wonderful.

Other than that, I enjoy my work so much. How often in life do you get an opportunity to not just build a brand but also bring people together. That in itself is a reason to celebrate.