Fit to Lead | Rajiv Mehta: My running journey was not overnight, neither is the journey to increase value for stakeholders

Rajiv Mehta is whole-time director and CEO of StoveKraft, the maker of the Pigeon brand of kitchenware.

Note to readers: Fit to Lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

Rajiv Mehta, 43, wasn’t always as active and health-conscious as he is today.

In 2012, while he was head of Puma India, he overheard some colleagues talking passionately about running a half marathon in less than 2 hours. Somewhat arrogantly, Mehta, who had never run before, told them that he could do it “very easily”.

Mehta weighed 95kg at the time.

“There was no looking back. I got a Garmin, started by reading online and training,” recalls Mehta, who now weighs 74kg.

The more he ran, the lighter he became. “It was a virtuous cycle for me,” says Mehta, the current chief executive officer of StoveKraft, the company that makes the Pigeon brand of kitchenware.

Mehta says the switch to a more active lifestyle changed the way he works and leads. In an interview, he speaks about his active lifestyle, leadership and navigating the new normal in a post Covid world.

How do you achieve your health and fitness goals?

I have a set routine. I train six days a week and keep aside one day for stretching. I run three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, accumulating close to 35 km over the course of three runs.

I have set myself a deadline to leave home by 8am to be able to make it to work by 9am. Hence, I wake up by 5:45am. I never use an alarm. I let my body tell me when I am rested and wake up on my own.

Usually, I train between 6:30am and 7:30am, except on Saturdays when I run for more than 75 minutes.

On the other three days, I use the Les Mills On Demand app. One day is for Yoga, one for core workout and one day for High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). These sessions last 35-50 minutes, depending on the time I have. I use the rest day to stretch for 45 minutes.

What is your favourite fitness activity?

My favourite is running long distances on Saturdays. The city (Bengaluru) is sleeping, the weather is amazing, the pace is a lot more relaxed and, above all, it gives me the space and chance to explore new roads, discover something new on an already explored path. Since I run without phone or music, it helps me completely be with myself. I usually run for 75-105 minutes on Saturdays.

Your toughest fitness activity?

I find HIIT the toughest.

First, I am doing it myself with an app, so I need to be motivated enough to complete it and not chicken out.

Second, these days I work out at home, so space and equipment gets a bit tricky, making the workout really tough to execute

Largely, HIIT makes you feel like you want to quit, but at the end of a HIIT session you emerge with a feeling of accomplishment.

What is your new normal like?

Luckily, StoveKraft has been functional throughout the lockdown as we make essentials and our office is attached to the factory. I say luckily as I am a people’s person and I cannot work online or remotely.

I drive 52km to my office and back every day. I leave home by 8 am and reach between 9 am and 9:15 am, depending on the morning traffic. I leave work at 6:30 pm and reach home by 8 pm, after which the family eats dinner together and we watch some OTT with the (two) kids. By 9:45 pm, all four of us get into the same bed and read for 15 to 20 minutes and by 10:15 pm I am fast asleep. This is our nightly ritual.

Has your fitness routine, in any way, helped you navigate the uncertainties of the current times?

As I mentioned, I am a people’s person and also an outdoors person. To be able to run has helped me leave the confines of my home and get some fresh air and just feel that I am free.

...when I got Covid on August 5, 2020, it was largely asymptomatic… I only lost my sense of smell and taste, and thank God that I did not have to rush to a hospital or take any sort of heavy medication.

During the pandemic, I added yoga and stretching to my routine. That has helped me combat the two and a half hours of sitting in my car daily, and I haven’t got any kind of soreness.

Are there any leadership lessons for you in your fitness journey?

Emotional, financial and physical wellbeing are completely in your own control. This is the biggest learning I have from my fitness journey.

Just like my running journey was not overnight, the journey one would take while steering a business organization to increase its value for the stakeholders would not be overnight either.

The first step is to show up for work, consistently and religiously like one does for a run. The second is to ensure that you chip away regularly at a small goal, leading to an ultimate larger goal. Just like you start with smaller distances and slower speeds and then build up as you gain endurance, it is pretty much the same with running a company.

Lastly, you need to ensure that you track your progress, or lack thereof, as without data you won’t know how far you have come and how far you have (left) to go.

Mehta (right) at the StoveKraft factory.

Has being fit helped you become a better leader?

I think I am a lot calmer, more focused and I am able to think without getting unwanted emotions, such as anger and pride, in the way. I think my fitness routine has also ensured that I sleep well, which, in turn, keeps me calm.

What challenges and goals have you set for yourself for the next year?

On the fitness side, I want to work on my flexibility. On the work front, I want to ensure that all the stakeholders (not just share holders) are delivered what we as a company have set out to achieve.