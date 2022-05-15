Fit to Lead | R.S. Subramanian, MD, DHL Express India, says his fitness journey has held many life lessons

DHL Express India Managing Director and Senior Vice-President R.S. Subramanian.

Note to readers: Fit to lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

R.S. Subramanian, the managing director and senior vice-president of DHL Express India, is a little surprised that he was chosen for this interview because he says: “I started my fitness routine barely 5-6 years ago, quite late in life in my fifties.”

Along with yoga, exercise and running, it was diet control that helped him move down from 106 kg to 92 kg - the last five years have been the fittest of his life, he confesses.

Subramanian, now 57, is a medical-school dropout who went on to work for the public sector for a couple of years before quitting to study at IIM Bengaluru and then went on to have a long stint with Hindustan Unilever before his current long stint.

Since the pandemic hit, Subramanian's biggest challenge has been to engage with and keep his on-ground teams and in-office teams motivated and safe. Working from home, he says, made a few things a bit more difficult while making work a lot more flexible. “What would usually take 15 minutes to fix in office now takes three hours,” he explains.

Also, the new normal of working from home while his daughters are busy taking online exams made him do chores that he hadn't done before. Edited excerpts:

How do you achieve your health and fitness goals?

It’s a routine of light stretch and 5-7 km walk or running five days a week. I have added gym workouts to my training. Typically, I dedicate 60 minutes a day towards fitness.

Favourite fitness activity…

Running and yoga. I love the outdoors, preferably nature and trails.

The toughest?

A 10km race in the hills at the Matheran Endurathon last year.

Your new normal…

The new normal has allowed each one of us to explore newer opportunities and practice activities that were long due. Modern technologies have enabled us at DHL Express to adapt to the pandemic and remain ahead of the curve by truly harnessing the power of technology.

This pandemic has in a way re-introduced the concept of work-life balance into our lives… it has allowed us more time with our families and to follow our passions.

Has your fitness routine, in any way, helped you navigate the uncertainties of the recent times?

At the start of the pandemic, there was uncertainty around everything, which resulted in stress. A fitness routine allowed me to relax and provided me the focus and strength to direct my actions towards the tasks at hand.

The one change you would encourage your teammates to make to deal with current challenges…

Each one of us works hard so that we can live a good life. However, somewhere along the way, we forget the importance of stepping back to unwind and make time for self-care. The pandemic gave us a reality check along with a reminder that life is short and must be lived to the fullest. It is important for us to unwind from time-to-time so one can come back rejuvenated to tackle challenges effectively.

Leadership lessons in your fitness journey…

There are many life lessons, if I may say:

Do routines that suit you; you need to be your natural self.

Consistency and sustained action produce more results than just short bursts; be measured and pace yourself.

Celebrate milestones, it will give energy and motivation for the next one.

Do not overreach; patience pays.

It is also important that both leaders and teams put in consistent hard work and dedication to achieve outcomes that keep them successful.

What impact does your image of a “fit leader” have on your team?

A fit and healthy lifestyle impacts one’s confidence and overall wellness. It also improves productivity and decision-making skills. This has a rippling effect on the people you interact with and motivate them to perform better, increasing organizational efficiency.

Has being fit helped you become a better leader?

Being fit and energetic adds a lot to self-confidence and focus and hence to your personality, which is important for a leader.

Your leadership style…

In today’s highly dynamic business environments, leaders need to be agile…

I am a situational leader… one who can adapt to the situation.

I lean towards a more affiliative leadership approach that is more personal and focused on supporting not only professional but emotional needs of my team. This style encourages more harmony, collaboration and helps in building stronger relationships that can go a long way in employee satisfaction and employee retention.

A leader needs to have a democratic approach where they guide their team instead of telling them what to do. It also boosts innovation and diversity as there are more ideas on the table.

Goals for the year…

My next milestone is to do a half marathon. At DHL Express, we are working on implementing a hybrid work model, allowing our employees more freedom and work flexibility.





