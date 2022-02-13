Fit to Lead | Agastya Dalmia: "Sports is the best teacher... especially in trying times like these"

Agastya Dalmia, 32, is CEO and co-founder, Keventers, and CEO, Super Milk Products.

Note to readers: Fit to lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

At the age of 19, Agastya Dalmia, while studying literature in a north campus college in Delhi, started playing tennis. By the next year, he decided he wanted to be a tennis pro and started entering tournaments. He played nationals too, but a surgery to remove a brain tumor in 2015 forced him to rethink his career choice. That’s when he returned his attention to Keventers, the much-loved milk shake that is now sold across the country.

Now 32, Dalmia still loves tennis and tries to play it five times a week and runs a tennis programme. He has gotten interested in astrology, so that makes up a lot of his reading these days and he also plays the piano. “I play the piano in my spare time. I find it very therapeutic,” Dalmia says.

The pandemic has forced him to give up his annual summer trip to Paris, where he owns a home, and also disrupted his tennis and sleep hours. “I have found myself waking up at noon many a times because there is no tennis or office to go to due to the lockdowns,” he says. As the world moves towards living with the pandemic, Dalmia is looking ahead to taking Keventers international and introducing new business models to the brand.

Edited excerpts:

How do you achieve your health and fitness goals?

I find a morning routine really beneficial. I play tennis for a couple of hours in the morning, coupled with some high-intensity cardio circuit training… about 5-6 times a week.

Favourite fitness activity…

Definitely playing tennis. There is competition, movement and quick thinking involved in tennis. It is a perfect workout for mental and physical wellbeing.

Your toughest?

Flexibility and movement exercises and weight training take a lot out of me. But it is worth it in the end.

Your new normal…

We have made it to the new normal. Most of my work happens virtually and I have very limited meetings in the office. I have maintained a more or less steady fitness regime during the pandemic, however restricted. There have been days when I have found myself waking up at noon because these changed circumstances impact and affect us in many different ways.

Has your fitness routine, in any way, helped you navigate the uncertainties of the current times?

For me sport is the best teacher and has helped me navigate through uncertain times. It has taught me life skills such as determination, discipline and perseverance. I think we all need these skills, especially in trying times like these, and you can very well learn these through playing competitive sports.

The one change you would encourage your teammates to make to deal with the challenges of current times…

Have a disciplined fitness routine, practice it for at least five-six times a week or every day, if possible. It has surely changed my life and I think it will definitely help theirs too.

Any leadership lessons in your fitness journey?

Several. First, it has taught me not to dwell on what’s lost and to move on… Not take things personally or take failure to your heart. So often I used to go to a tennis tournament and then come back disappointed after losing immediately. Such experiences are good teachers, they teach you to just take failure in your stride and learn from every failing experience.

What impact does your image of a “fit leader” have on your team?

I don’t know if I am seen as a fit leader or if it has any impact on the team but it is definitely something that I have always encouraged. I think I would just like to motivate everyone to dabble in the world of sports and to understand how it changes your life to such an extent.

Has being fit helped you become a better leader?

Yes, of course. The mind and the body are connected, so in that sense, fitness has definitely helped me become a better version of myself, it has made me more active and a better leader.

Your leadership style…

Instilling a lot of responsibility in the management. Instead of reprimanding them or telling them what to do, they should feel that they are responsible for the tasks. Holding them accountable in order to find solutions themselves is something I believe in, instead of them reaching out to me for solutions.

Goals for the year…

On the work front, I want to expand the business nationally and internationally and introduce new concepts and business models to the brand. Personally, I want to get back to my original fitness routine and practice tennis 3 hours a day.