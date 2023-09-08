Fertility issues: How vitamin deficiency, stress and chemicals can speed up infertility, ovarian ageing

Fertility problems: Exposure to chemicals like pesticides or industrial pollutants has been linked to ovarian ageing and fertility problems, including reduced fertility, spontaneous abortions, stillbirth, premature birth, low birth weight, developmental issues, ovarian disorders, and hormonal disruption (Image: Canva)

The timing of key reproductive milestones in a woman's life varies significantly. What sets the stage for these significant events? It's an intricate interplay of health, genetics, and the choices you make determine when these events occur. Certain factors can hasten the ageing of your ovaries.

Here are some complex factors that can impact ovarian ageing and, in turn, hinder your capacity to generate healthy eggs necessary for successful fertilisation and motherhood:

Ovarian toxicants: Certain chemicals or environmental pollutants can harm the ovaries. For instance, exposure to chemicals like pesticides or industrial pollutants has been linked to ovarian ageing and fertility problems, including reduced fertility, spontaneous abortions, stillbirth, premature birth, low birth weight, developmental issues, ovarian disorders, and hormonal disruption. Prolonged exposure to these toxins can result in ovarian ageing and harm fertility.

Oxidative stress: Oxidative stress arises when there's an uneven equilibrium between free radicals and antioxidants within the body. High levels of oxidative stress have the potential to damage ovarian cells and expedite the aging process.

Cigarette smoking: Smoking isn't just harmful to your lungs; it can also have adverse effects on your ovaries. In women, smoking is associated with an increased risk of infertility and early menopause.

Alcohol abuse or chronic alcoholism: When it comes to consuming alcohol, moderation is the key. Excessive alcohol consumption can disrupt hormonal balance and damage ovarian tissue, leading to premature ageing of the ovaries. Also, chronic alcohol abuse has been associated with hormonal imbalances such as elevated levels of estrogen, which can interfere with the normal menstrual cycle and ovulation, contributing to fertility issues.

Nutritional deficiencies: Adequate nutrition is crucial for maintaining healthy ovaries and reproductive processes. Nutrients such as folate, iron, and vitamin D play a vital role in maintaining a robust hormonal balance and supporting optimal ovarian health. However, a lack of these essential nutrients can negatively affect ovarian function.

Metabolic disorders and autoimmunity: Some metabolic conditions, like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), can affect ovarian function and fertility. Additionally, autoimmune disorders can target ovarian tissues, disrupting their normal function and leading to fertility issues.

Long-term stress and depression: Chronic stress and depression can impact the hormonal balance in the body, potentially affecting ovarian health and fertility. It can lead to the overproduction of stress hormones like cortisol, which may interfere with the regular menstrual cycle and ovulation, affecting a woman's ability to conceive. Additionally, depression can result in changes in the hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis and impede the secretion of reproductive hormones, further influencing ovarian function and fertility.

Pelvic infection and ovary inflammation: Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), often caused by sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia and gonorrhea, can result in scarring and adhesions within the fallopian tubes. This can obstruct the normal passage of eggs from the ovaries to the uterus, increasing the risk of ectopic pregnancies and impairing fertility.

Additionally, infections and inflammation can impact the health of the ovaries directly, potentially causing disruptions in ovarian function and hormone production.

Family history of early menopause: A family history of early menopause can point towards a genetic predisposition to ovarian aging. This genetic propensity has the potential to diminish the ovarian reserve, which refers to the quantity and quality of a woman's remaining eggs. As a result, it may compromise fertility potential and increase the risk of experiencing menopause at a younger age, with implications for reproductive health and family planning.