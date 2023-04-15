 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Feel tired almost all the time? Check for these vitamin and mineral deficiencies

Shilpi Madan
Apr 15, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

Low levels of vitamin D and vitamin B12 can also leave you feeling tired for the better part of the day. (Image by Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels)

You’ve taken all the herbal help, clocked your sleep hours, eaten for energy, lightened your load, but you still feel a tad tired almost all the time. Is it the summer setting in, or a quiet depletion of your micro mineral and vitamin resources? Make time for a quick peep into your health index.

Signs to watch out for

Feeling sleepy in the morning when you haven't slept well or enough is normal, as is the post-lunch dip in energy. But what are the tell-tale signs of abnormal fatigue at any age?

“Brittle nails and pale nail beds, slow hair growth or hair loss, dull and dry hair, and dark circles under the eyes are signs to watch out for,” says nutrition and fitness coach Prateek Kumar, founder, FitCru, Mumbai. “These may be tiny expressions of a lack of nutrients, poor hydration, reduced sebum production, hormonal imbalances, improper blood circulation, inadequate oxygen supply, and nutrient deficiencies.”