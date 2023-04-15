Feel tired almost all the time? Check for these vitamin and mineral deficiencies

Low levels of vitamin D and vitamin B12 can also leave you feeling tired for the better part of the day. (Image by Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels)

You’ve taken all the herbal help, clocked your sleep hours, eaten for energy, lightened your load, but you still feel a tad tired almost all the time. Is it the summer setting in, or a quiet depletion of your micro mineral and vitamin resources? Make time for a quick peep into your health index.

Signs to watch out for

Feeling sleepy in the morning when you haven't slept well or enough is normal, as is the post-lunch dip in energy. But what are the tell-tale signs of abnormal fatigue at any age?

“Brittle nails and pale nail beds, slow hair growth or hair loss, dull and dry hair, and dark circles under the eyes are signs to watch out for,” says nutrition and fitness coach Prateek Kumar, founder, FitCru, Mumbai. “These may be tiny expressions of a lack of nutrients, poor hydration, reduced sebum production, hormonal imbalances, improper blood circulation, inadequate oxygen supply, and nutrient deficiencies.”

Our body constantly sends signals to us, it pays to learn to read the signs. “A nagging headache, soreness in the muscles, frequent irritability, low appetite, slight dizziness, dip in energy levels, and slow reflexes indicate that you are fatigued and need to pay extra attention to your health,” says Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant- internal medicine, Global Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai.

What about the impact of menstrual cycles? It is draining for many women. Spasms, menstrual cramps, wobbly legs, and bleeding can leave you feeling sapped of energy. Primrose oil capsules are a popular resort to ease up the dip in energy. “According to studies, primrose oil is known to be beneficial for PMSing women. They can help to ease menstrual cramps. However, do not take it if you haven’t been advised by your gynaecologist,” advises Dr Agarwal.

Adds Prateek, “Research indicates that evening primrose oil may possess anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that could lessen menstrual cramps. The hero is the gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), an omega-6 fatty acid found in evening primrose oil, that can help reduce inflammation and pain associated with menstrual cramps. But remember, this may interact with certain medications and even cause side effects in some individuals. Go by your own bio-individuality.”

Nutritional deficiencies and fatigue

The most common culprits are low haemoglobin, or a dip in Vitamin B 12, or Vitamin D levels. Check also for optimum levels of potassium, Vitamin E, magnesium in your diet.

Says Dr Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist and infection disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur. “A low haemoglobin condition characterizes anaemia and commonly presents with a feeling of tiredness throughout the day. If ignored, it manifests itself in forms including lack of motivation, mental fatigue, weakness, exhaustion, low concentration, weariness, and even shortness of breath that may need immediate medical attention. A deficiency of Vitamin D is known to bring on a generalized body ache and feelings of listlessness."

Dr Shah adds that it's not just the number of hours of sleep you get that counts - the quality of sleep is equally important. Snoring, for example, is a sign of poor sleep. And "poor sleep can leave you feeling tired when you wake up, making way for mood changes, accidents, high blood pressure, weight gain, raised risk of diabetes, and weak immunity”, he adds.

Sometimes pre-existing conditions impact the absorption of nutrients from the foods we eat. Those prone to acidity record a low haemoglobin despite adequate intake of iron-rich foods like beetroot and palak. It is not advisable to freely “top up” your vitamin levels through OTC capsules and powders, either.

“In pernicious anaemia patients, there is also impeded absorption of Vitamin B12. In those with malabsorption syndrome affecting the intestines, a deficiency of multiple minerals and vitamins occurs due to absorption defects in the intestines,” says Dr Agarwal. “Taking multivitamins supplements for a short duration does not cause harm. However, you must take calcium and vitamin D supplements only after consultation with your doctor. Remember, too much of anything is bad. An unwarranted intake could lead to issues including kidney stones and hypercalcemia. A prolonged use of iron supplements is not recommended either, as it would have detrimental effects on liver, marrow and the blood vessels.”

Depleting quantities of vitamin E can leave you feeling drowsy and dull; check with your doctor before popping 200 mg of Vitamin E gel capsules - a doctor’s supervision is important to monitor the intake. “Vitamin E is known to interfere with medications when taken in excess of 300 mg per day. It is better to take in quantity recommended by medical experts,” cautions Dr Agarwal.

Diabetes and tiredness

Is it normal for diabetics to feel a little tired all the time? It is a known fact that for those with type 2 diabetes, poor blood sugar control causes hyperglycaemia or high blood sugar, which can cause fatigue. “It's not uncommon for diabetics to feel tired all the time due to various factors,” explains Prateek. “High and low blood sugar levels can impact energy levels. Insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes can affect glucose utilization. Diabetes-related complications like nerve damage or kidney disease can cause fatigue directly or indirectly. Sleep disturbances like sleep apnea or restless leg syndrome can disrupt sleep quality. Lifestyle factors like poor diet, lack of physical activity, stress, and emotional well-being can also impact energy levels. Working closely with fitness and nutrition coaches to manage diabetes effectively is important in addressing persistent fatigue.”

COMBAT PLAN

To meet the demands of our pressure cooker lifestyles, we need to work in allowances for anxiety, sleep deficit, and acidity. “Ensure a balanced diet bringing in protein, staying hydrated, and consuming nutrient-dense foods that can help support overall well-being and mitigate the impact of anxiety, sleep deficit, and acidity during the summer months. By following a well-rounded diet plan, you can optimize your nutrition and support your body's natural mechanisms for dealing with these issues,” advises Prateek. He suggests prioritizing rest, maintaining a healthy diet with a sufficient protein and nutrient intake, and engaging daily in physical activity

While you make way for fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts, and lentils, stay away from the spicy, oily, canned, and processed foodstuff to avoid acid reflux and sluggishness. Eat well but in controlled proportions, and bring in stress buster habits like jogging, dancing, listening to music. “Cut down on smoking, alcohol, and caffeine, and avoid overthinking too,” says Dr Agarwal.

Vitamin C, A, and folate help to boost immunity. Try to include these vitamins in the diet. “Opt for fruits and veggies like citrus, red bell pepper, broccoli, spinach, and kiwis for added immune-boosting benefits and leading a healthy life. Oats, brown rice, and ragi are all magnesium and folate-rich fruit helping to build a sound immune system; cucumber contains antioxidants and helps to stay hydrated. Watermelon contains essential vitamins and is a good source of fibre,” sums up Dr Shah.

Decide to cool, calm and composed and take to light exercises at home like walking, low-intensity aerobics, and stretching.

How to reduce fatigue

Stay hydrated with water intake. A dip in body fluids reflects in weariness

Pack in cucumbers, watermelons and water rich fruits during summer

Fit in yoga, meditation and daily exercise

Eat fresh, healthy, seasonal foods to refill energy levels

Prioritise sound sleep