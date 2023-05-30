Exercise at home: Turn your gardening hobby into the best exercise to lose weight

What if I tell you spending an hour amidst the flower bed of your garden is one of the best exercises to lose weight and stay healthy, the same as sweating it out for an hour at the gym? Gardening, according to fitness experts, is a super relaxing and healthy hobby, through which one can not only connect with nature but can also incorporate exercise routines in your daily workout programme. This can easily be done by making a few simple adjustments and approaching gardening with a more active mindset. It is also a good low-impact exercise for beginners.

Benefits of gardening

Gardening involves various physical tasks that require strength and endurance. Digging, lifting pots, planting, and pulling weeds and all work different muscle groups in your body. These activities can help build strength, increase stamina and endurance, improve cardiovascular health, promote flexibility and enhance joint mobility. In fact, this low-impact routine can even help reduce stress and have a positive impact on mental well-being.

Here's how you can make sure your next gardening session serves as exercise for your body and mind:

Start with a warm-up session:

Before diving into your gardening tasks, take a few minutes to warm up your body and stretch it out. This will help prepare your muscles and joints for the physical activity ahead, reducing the risk of strains or injuries. Focus on stretching your arms, legs, back, and shoulders, as these areas are commonly engaged during gardening tasks.

Engage in intense gardening activities:

To make your gardening session more physically demanding, incorporate tasks that require strength, endurance, and flexibility. These activities, including digging, shovelling, raking, wheelbarrow pushing, and lifting heavy pots or bags of soil, engage multiple muscle groups and can provide a challenging workout for your body.

Maintain proper posture:

Pay attention to your posture while gardening to ensure you are using your muscles effectively and minimising strain. Keep your back straight, engage your core muscles, and use your legs to lift heavy objects. Avoid hunching or twisting your body, as this can lead to discomfort or injury. By maintaining good posture, you can optimise the benefits of your gardening workout.

Increase intensity with time:

As your gardening skills and fitness level improve, gradually increase the intensity of your gardening activities. For example, you can increase the duration of your gardening sessions or take on more physically demanding tasks. This progressive approach will help challenge your body and ensure continued improvement.

Incorporate cardiovascular exercises:

Brisk walking, jogging in place, and doing jumping jacks during breaks between gardening tasks are all different ways to integrate cardiovascular exercises into the routine. These exercises elevate your heart rate, improve endurance, and contribute to overall fitness.

Use gardening tools strategically:

Take advantage of gardening tools to make your workout more challenging. Instead of using a leaf blower, grab a rake to gather leaves manually. Use manual hedge clippers instead of electric ones for trimming bushes. By opting for manual tools, you engage your muscles more and increase the physical demands of the task.

Stay hydrated and take regular breaks:

Just like any other workout, it is essential to stay hydrated during your gardening session. Keep a water bottle nearby and take regular breaks to drink water and rest. Hydration helps maintain your energy levels and prevents fatigue or overheating.

Cool down and stretch:

After completing your gardening workout, don't forget to cool down and perform stretching exercises. This will help relax your muscles, prevent stiffness, and promote flexibility. Stretch your entire body, focussing on the muscles you used the most during your gardening activities.