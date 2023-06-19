Everything you need to know about prostate cancer, the second most prevalent cancer among men

Some people with prostate cancer do not notice any signs, but others may have trouble peeing or see blood in their urine (Image: Pressfotoa/Freepik)

A tiny but important gland in men, located under the bladder, the prostate helps make and carry sperm. Sadly, it is also susceptible to cancer, ranking as the second most prevalent cancer among men worldwide. Recent statistics from the World Health Organisation highlight a staggering 1.4 million reported cases, underscoring the urgency for increased awareness, early screening, and effective treatment measures, especially for those aged 50 and above.

Prostate cancer can be divided into four types: latent, incidental, occult, and clinical. Sometimes, prostate cancer is found when examining for a swollen prostate.

Symptoms of prostate cancers

Prostate cancer is a serious condition that affects many men as they age. You may have a higher risk if you have a family history of prostate cancer or if you are African American. Some people with prostate cancer do not notice any signs, but others may have trouble peeing or see blood in their urine. Sometimes, the cancer can spread to other parts of the body, including the bones, and cause back pain. You can check yourself for prostate cancer by feeling for a hard, lumpy, or uneven mass in your groin area.

If you experience the following symptoms, book an appointment with the doctor:





Persistent, dull pain in the lower pelvic region



Frequent need to urinate (mostly at night)



Difficulty urinating, accompanied by pain, burning sensation, or weak urine flow



Presence of blood in the urine (hematuria)



Painful ejaculation



Discomfort or pain in the lower back, hips, or upper thighs



Loss of appetite



Unexplained weight loss



Bone pain

Even though race and genetics cannot be altered, men with high risk can adhere to the following tips:

Diet control: Studies suggest that making dietary adjustments, such as reducing fat consumption, can potentially offer benefits. Including omega-3-fatty acids into your eating habits by consuming nuts and fish can be helpful. Moreover, good servings of green leafy vegetables and lycopene-rich foods like tomatoes in your diet may help stop the proliferation of cancer cells.

Soy and green tea: Higher levels of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) can make men susceptible to prostate carcinoma. Consuming soy (isoflavones), and green tea may help reduce the risk.

Sexual activity: A research article on PubMed suggests that frequent ejaculation could lower the risk of prostate cancer. Some experts claim that ejaculating may clear the body of toxins along with compounds that cause inflammation.

Exercise and Vitamin D: Maintaining healthy body weight and regularly exercising can help increase immunity and combat the ill effects of a sedentary lifestyle. Exercising outdoors (even for 10 minutes) can help gain much-needed vitamin D, also provided by salmon and cod liver oil. Lowering the risk and early detection are the best ways to prevent complications of prostate carcinoma.

How to treat prostate cancer

After the prostate cancer diagnosis, treatment options such as hormonal therapy, radiotherapy, or surgery may be explored. Given the high dependency of cancer cells on testosterone for their growth, one approach to control the progression of prostate malignancy is to suppress testosterone levels. This can be achieved through a surgical procedure called bilateral orchiectomy, which involves the removal of both testes. Following the orchiectomy, estrogen may be administered to further hormone regulation. Another potential treatment avenue is the surgical removal of the prostate gland, known as radical prostatectomy.