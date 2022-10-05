Enhance awareness activities, step up administration of 3rd dose, suggest experts

The experts have suggested enhanced awareness activities about COVID-appropriate behaviour and stepping up administration of precautionary doses in the wake of upcoming festivals.

The issue was emphasised in the last meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) which decided to lift the fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has also advised that in the coming months, from September 26 to December 31, mass gatherings are likely to be witnessed across the country due to the multiple festivals.

In the DDMA meeting held on September 22, Chief Secretary said the current situation is comfortable but the guard against COVID could not be lowered as the variants of the virus keep on changing.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Dr VK Paul, a member of NITI Ayog emphasised surveillance is still needed as the virus is still present and its mutations and variants have emerged from time to time. He also said as the festival season is approaching, mass awareness programmes may be carried out and vaccination may further be pushed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal present in the meeting said the Delhi government would continue the public awareness campaign on Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Wearing of mask would be emphasised and promoted in a persuasive mode, he said.

Dr Paul said that wearing of mask in closed places, especially inside rooms should be emphasised. Kunal Satyarthi, joint secretary, NDMA emphasised that the awareness campaign be continued and adequate preparedness for the coming festival season may also be ensured.