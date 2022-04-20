Eighteen to fifty nine year olds least jabbed with boosters against virus, raising concerns at ministry

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai launches rollout of precaution dose vaccination for healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged above 60 with co-morbidities at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Bengaluru. Image: ANI.

Health ministry officials have voiced concerns on the tepid pace of COVID booster doses in the 18-60 age group as only 0.015 percent of the eligible population has so far turned up for the additional dose.

According to a top official, this group has the highest population and the least number of people have opted for booster doses in this category.

“The total population of the group is 68.46 crore, of which nearly two crore are eligible but only three lakh have taken booster doses,” said the official.

The official added that healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 have seen better uptake.

“There are a total of one crore five thousand healthcare workers and nearly 70 lakh are due to receive the precaution doses and around 46 lakh have taken the booster jabs,” he said.

The best response has come from frontline workers.

“There are 1.75 crore frontline workers of which one crore were due for boosters and 72 lakh have taken the doses,” the official said.

“Of the 11.60 crore people above 60, two crore are due to take the booster dose and more than 1.35 crore eligible beneficiaries have taken the doses,” he added.

Prime minister had on December 25 announced precaution/booster doses for those above 60.

The ministry had allowed precaution dose in the above 18 group from April 10 at private vaccination centres.

As per official data, over 2.57 crore precaution doses have been given in India.

India recorded 2,067 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours and the active caseload currently stands at 12,340.





