English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

    Eighteen to fifty nine year olds least jabbed with boosters against virus, raising concerns at ministry

    According to a top official, this group has the highest population and the least number of people have opted for booster doses in this category.

    Ayushman Kumar
    April 20, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai launches rollout of precaution dose vaccination for healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged above 60 with co-morbidities at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Bengaluru. Image: ANI.

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai launches rollout of precaution dose vaccination for healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged above 60 with co-morbidities at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Bengaluru. Image: ANI.

    Health ministry officials have voiced concerns on the tepid pace of COVID booster doses in the 18-60 age group as only 0.015 percent of the eligible population has so far turned up for the additional dose.

    According to a top official, this group has the highest population and the least number of people have opted for booster doses in this category.

    “The total population of the group is 68.46 crore, of which nearly two crore are eligible but only three lakh have taken booster doses,” said the official.

    The official added that healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 have seen better uptake.

    “There are a total of one crore five thousand healthcare workers and nearly 70 lakh are due to receive the precaution doses and around 46 lakh have taken the booster jabs,” he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The best response has come from frontline workers.

    “There are 1.75 crore frontline workers of which one crore were due for boosters and 72 lakh have taken the doses,” the official said.

    “Of the 11.60 crore people above 60, two crore are due to take the booster dose and more than 1.35 crore eligible beneficiaries have taken the doses,” he added.

    Prime minister had on December 25 announced precaution/booster doses for those above 60.

    The ministry had allowed precaution dose in the above 18 group from April 10 at private vaccination centres.

    As per official data, over 2.57 crore precaution doses have been given in India.

    India recorded 2,067 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours and the active caseload currently stands at 12,340.

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ayushman Kumar Ayushman covers health and pharma for MoneyControl
    Tags: #booster #COVID19 #Health Ministry #Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 12:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.