Editor's Take | Fighting coronavirus: India takes urgent steps to limit spread

The total number of confirmed cases in India so far has reached six, as per the Union Health Ministry sources on March 3.
Though the situation is under control in India, fresh cases have triggered panic in the country.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to know what the Indian government is doing to limit the coronavirus outbreak.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Mar 3, 2020 06:00 pm