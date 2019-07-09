App
you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddys launches anti-phlegm OTC drug in US market

The OTC Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine HCl is used to help loosen phlegm (mucus) and thin bronchial secretions to rid the bronchial passageways of bothersome mucus, a press release from the company said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on July 9 announced the launch of an over-the-counter (OTC) store-brand equivalent of Mucinex D extended release tablets in two strengths.

The OTC Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine HCl is used to help loosen phlegm (mucus) and thin bronchial secretions to rid the bronchial passageways of bothersome mucus, a press release from the company said. "We are excited to bring first to the market the store-brand equivalent of Mucinex D maximum strength extended release tablets.

The launch illustrates our continued commitment to the OTC business and our growing portfolio in the cough, cold and allergy category," Milan Kalawadia, senior vice-president and head of US (OTC and specialty Rx divisions), Dr Reddys, said in the release.

Close

The Mucinex D brand and store brands had combined US sales of approximately USD 71 million MAT (moving annual turnover) for the most recent 12 months ending May 2019, the release said quoting market reports, the release said.

The OTC product is available as Guaifenesin 600 mg and and Pseudoephedrine HCl 60 mg and Guaifenesin 1200 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 120 mg strengths, it said.

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 03:56 pm

