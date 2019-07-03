App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's Labs launches generic injection indicated for abortion in US

Shares of Dr Reddy's Labs were trading at Rs 2,590 per scrip on BSE, down 1.46% from the previous close.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on July 3 said it has launched in the US generic Carboprost Tromethamine injection used for aborting pregnancy.

The company has launched Carboprost Tromethamine injection USP, 250 mcg/mL (1mL) single-dose vial in the US market, the pharma major said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of Pfizer's Hemabate injection in the strength of 250 mcg/mL, it added.

Close

"We are pleased to be first-to-market with this product that has been designated as a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) by the FDA," Dr Reddy's Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said.

With a CGT designation, the company has 180-day CGT exclusivity to market this product, he added.

As per IQVIA Health data, Hemabate injection, 250 mcg/mL brand had US sales of approximately USD 55 million MAT for the twelve months ended April 2019, Dr Reddy's Labs said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Labs were trading at Rs 2,590 per scrip on BSE, down 1.46 percent from the previous close.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Health #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.