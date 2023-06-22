Don't ignore that severe stomach pain after a meal. It could be a pancreatitis attack

Patients with pancreatitis can experience various complications, such as shock, acute renal failure (the kidneys suddenly stop working properly), and duodenum obstruction (blockage in the part of the small intestine where the pancreatic duct opens, leading to problems with digestion) (Image: Canva)

Are you experiencing severe abdominal pain that worsens over time? Is this pain mainly on the left side of the stomach and intensifies following a meal? Also, are you noticing an elevated heart rate or fever, accompanied by a loss of appetite or nausea? If so, it is highly likely that you are experiencing an episode of pancreatitis.

The pancreas, divided into a head, a body and a tail, is an organ in the abdomen that is both exocrine and endocrine in nature: meaning it produces enzymes (exocrine function) and secretes hormones (endocrine function). The enzymes in your body help with digestion, and two critical hormones, insulin and glucagon, are released by the pancreas. These hormones help keep your blood sugar levels balanced. If anything goes wrong with these hormones, especially insulin, it can cause a condition called diabetes mellitus. The inflammation of the pancreas is referred to as pancreatitis.

Studies suggest that a sudden pancreatitis attack usually happens after a bout of heavy drinking or eating a large meal. During the attack, a person feels excruciating pain in the abdomen, throws up, and might even collapse. Doctors can check for inflammation by looking at the levels of amylase and lipase in the blood. If someone has long-term or chronic pancreatitis, they may also lose weight, and their skin and eyes might turn yellow, suggesting jaundice.

Leading causes of pancreatitis include:

Alcoholism:

According to an article in the National Library of Medicine (NLM), alcohol makes pancreatic secretions more viscous, which can form stones or calculi in the small ducts of the pancreas. This progresses to cause inflammation and fibrosis, which lead to a loss of important pancreatic cells. The metabolism of alcohol by this organ can form a reactive compound (acetaldehyde) that has detrimental effects.

Cholelithiasis:

Gallstones, or stones that form in the gall bladder, can block the bile duct, which in turn causes the pancreatic enzymes to move back into the pancreas, as they cannot reach the small intestine due to obstruction. The enzymes that have been returned to the pancreas begin irritating the cells, which can lead to inflammation.

Oral contraceptives and drugs:

Using contraceptives can increase the levels of triglycerides, which is one of the most common reasons for acute pancreatitis. Women of childbearing age must keep the side effects of OC pills in their mind. Women in the post-menopausal age, who are on hormone therapy, are also susceptible.

Infections:

Infections caused by viruses like coxsackie virus, cytomegalovirus, HIV, herpes and mumps can lead to the inflammation of the pancreas. The hepatitis B virus has also been known to affect the pancreas deleteriously. Staying hygienic and managing such infections effectively with medical treatment can prevent their progression to pancreatitis.

Patients with pancreatitis can experience various complications, such as shock, acute renal failure (the kidneys suddenly stop working properly), and duodenum obstruction (blockage in the part of the small intestine where the pancreatic duct opens, leading to problems with digestion). Moreover, chronic pancreatitis can also lead to diabetes mellitus, fatty stools and pseudo-cysts in the pancreas.

If one experiences a sharp pain in the abdomen, consulting a physician as early as possible is recommended.