Kidney stone diet: Add these 6 foods for better calcium absorption and hydration

Usually a result of calcium oxalate stores formed out of the unprocessed build up of hard waste material, kidney stones (also, renal stones) are round crystal formations that block the urinary tract. While small kidney stones are hardly a risk, large ones can cause intense pain in the abdomen, vomiting, and bleeding. The fact that the risk of the recurrence of these stones often magnifies once they occur in the body, is even more troubling.

It is, hence, important to fortify kidney function to minimise the risk of development of kidney stones in the first place. Staying hydrated and adding certain foods to your diet which boost calcium absorption in the body are great ways to avoid kidney stones or limit their recurrence.

Read on to know about six such foods that enhance calcium absorption and hydration in the body:

1. Dietary calcium

It might seem counterintuitive, but consuming foods rich in dietary calcium can actually help prevent kidney stones. But adding adequate natural calcium to your diet not only supplies the body with the mineral but the proteins and probiotics present in these foods also help to process calcium effectively. Including low-fat dairy products, such as milk, yoghurt, and cheese, in your diet can provide a good source of dietary calcium. Aim for moderate consumption, around 800-1200 mg of calcium per day, to support your bones and discourage the formation of kidney stones.

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous or green leafy vegetables like broccoli, kale, and Brussels sprouts are excellent additions to a kidney stone-friendly diet. Not only are they rich in dietary fibre and antioxidants, they also contain compounds that may help inhibit the formation of kidney stones. Their high-magnesium content can bind to oxalate, reducing its absorption in the body. Enjoy these veggies as part of your meals to support your overall health and kidney stone prevention.

3. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits, such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits, are renowned for their high-citrate content. Citrate plays a significant role in preventing kidney stone formation by inhibiting crystal growth and promoting their dissolution. Including these fruits in your diet can help increase urinary citrate levels, making it harder for stones to form. Squeeze fresh citrus juice over your salads, drink lemon water, or snack on oranges to harness the benefits of citrate.

4. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is crucial for calcium absorption, which in turn influences the health of your bones and kidneys. Foods like fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), fortified dairy products, and egg yolks are excellent sources of vitamin D. A balance between dietary calcium and vitamin D intake is essential, as vitamin D helps your body utilise calcium effectively, reducing the risk of calcium-based kidney stones. Additionally, spending time in sunlight can stimulate your body's production of vitamin D.

5. Plant-based protein

If you're looking to cut back on animal protein, opt for plant-based sources like legumes, beans, lentils, and tofu. Plant-based protein not only provides a wealth of essential nutrients but also tends to be lower in purines, compounds that can contribute to uric acid stones. Uric acid stones form due to an accumulation of uric acid in the urine and can be reduced by choosing plant-based protein options.

6. Foods with high-water content

Staying hydrated is a cornerstone of kidney stone prevention. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps flush out toxins and minerals that can crystallise into stones. Additionally, consuming foods with high water content, such as watermelon, cucumbers, berries, and celery, contributes to your overall hydration. These foods not only provide water but also contain valuable vitamins and minerals that support kidney health.