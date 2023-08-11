Not just diabetes or obesity, sugar-sweetened drinks also cause liver cancer and chronic liver disease

Sugar-sweetened drinks have become a staple in many diets, contributing significantly to the growing rates of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular issues, and metabolic syndrome (Image: Canva)

It is no secret that those sugar-loaded energy drinks and summer coolers are associated with a gamut of health risks, including diabetes and heart disease. But now what’s even more worrisome is that a recent study suggests regular consumption of sweetened drinks could also be associated with liver cancer and chronic liver disease!

Sugar-sweetened drinks have become a staple in many diets, contributing significantly to the growing rates of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular issues, and metabolic syndrome. These beverages, often loaded with high fructose corn syrup and other added sugars, also inflict serious damage on the liver that plays a pivotal role in various metabolic processes, including the breakdown of sugars and fats. When we consume excess sugar, especially in the form of fructose, our liver faces an overwhelming task.

Unlike glucose, which can be metabolised by cells throughout the body, fructose is primarily metabolised in the liver. This excess fructose can lead to a cascade of detrimental effects.

Liver issues due to sugary drinks

When the liver is bombarded with more fructose than it can handle, it gets converted into fat, which accumulates in the liver cells. This fat accumulation can trigger a condition known as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). It is characterised by an excessive buildup of fat in the liver, resembling the effects of excessive alcohol consumption, even in individuals who do not consume alcohol.

As NAFLD progresses, it can give rise to more serious conditions, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), inflammation, and liver fibrosis. These developments pose a significant risk, as they can ultimately lead to cirrhosis, a condition where the liver becomes severely scarred and loses its ability to function properly.

The role of insulin resistance

Another concerning aspect of sugar-sweetened drinks is their potential to induce insulin resistance. Excessive sugar consumption can lead to a surge in insulin production as the body tries to manage the influx of glucose. Over time, the cells become resistant to the effects of insulin, making it harder for the body to control blood sugar levels. This insulin resistance is closely linked to the development of NAFLD and can exacerbate liver damage.

5 steps towards liver health

The good news is that some simple tweaks in our lifestyle are enough to protect our liver health. Here are a few actionable steps to consider:

1. Moderation is key: If you can’t give them up entirely, limit your consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages. Opt for healthier alternatives like water, herbal teas, or naturally flavoured sparkling water.

2. Read labels carefully: Become a savvy consumer by reading nutrition labels. This way, you can easily be mindful of hidden sugars and make informed choices.

3. Opt for a balanced diet: Embrace a well-balanced diet rich in whole foods, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. This can support liver health and overall well-being.

4. Stay active: Regular physical activity can help improve insulin sensitivity and aid in weight management, reducing the risk of liver-related issues.

5. Consult a professional: If you suspect liver problems or have concerns about your dietary choices, seek guidance from a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian.