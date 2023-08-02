Here's why diabetic patients must take special care of their feet

Diabetes can lead to a condition called diabetic neuropathy, which damages nerves and reduces sensation in the feet, making it difficult to detect injuries or infections (Image: Canva)

When you have diabetes, there’s a lot to manage than just checking your blood sugar daily. You must make sure to eat healthy, stay active, take proper medications, and go to the doctor’s for regular check-ups. Amidst all of this, chances of remembering about taking care of your feet, are rather thin. But diabetic foot care is extremely important for several reasons.

The risk of diabetic foot complications:

Diabetic patients face several foot-related complications, making foot care an integral part of their overall health management. Diabetes can lead to a condition called diabetic neuropathy, which damages nerves and reduces sensation in the feet, making it difficult to detect injuries or infections. Furthermore, poor circulation due to high blood sugar levels can lead to reduced oxygen and nutrients reaching the feet. This can slow down the healing process, increasing the risk of complications like minor injuries turning into severe ulcers or infections! In extreme cases, untreated infections may lead to gangrene, requiring amputation. However, with proper foot care, many of these complications can be prevented.

Tips for diabetic foot care:

1. Daily foot inspection: Regularly inspect your feet for any cuts, blisters, redness, swelling, or unusual sensations, even when your feet feel fine. Use a mirror if you have difficulty seeing the soles of your feet. Schedule regular foot check-ups with a podiatrist or healthcare provider. They can identify potential issues and offer guidance on maintaining healthy feet.

2. Keep feet clean and dry: Wash your feet daily with mild soap and lukewarm water. Ensure to dry them thoroughly to prevent dampness or buildup. Once done, apply a moisturiser to your feet, avoiding the areas between your toes. Moisturising helps prevent dry and cracked skin, reducing the risk of infections.

3. Choose proper footwear: Wear well-fitting, comfortable shoes that provide ample support and protection. Avoid open-toed shoes or sandals that may expose your feet to potential injuries.

4. Avoid staying barefoot: Always wear socks and shoes, even indoors, to protect your feet from injuries. Stepping on sharp objects or hot surfaces without realising it can be dangerous for diabetic patients.

5. Trim toenails carefully: Cut your toenails straight across and file the edges to prevent ingrown nails. If you have difficulty trimming them yourself, seek professional help from a podiatrist.

6. Control blood sugar levels: Properly manage your blood sugar levels through diet, exercise, and medication as prescribed by your healthcare provider. Stable blood sugar levels can contribute to better foot health.

7. Exercise regularly: Engage in physical activities that promote good circulation, such as walking or swimming. However, consult your doctor before starting any new exercise routine.

8. Quit smoking: Smoking can worsen diabetic foot complications by reducing blood flow. Quitting smoking can significantly improve your overall foot health.