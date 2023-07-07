Dengue symptoms: With cases on the rise, here's how to deal with this viral fever

Dengue fever: The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which causes dengue fever, is also known as the yellow fever mosquito, and carries a host of other diseases such as chikungunya, Zika fever, Mayaro, and yellow fever viruses, among others (Image Canva)

Even as the rainy season brings with it a much-needed break from the sweltering heat, it is also the breeding time of mosquitoes, that tiny but perilous enemy which thrives in the stagnant waters in discarded containers and flower pots, old tyres and other such places. Dengue cases soar across our cities every year, exposing us to the risk of serious complications from this viral fever.

Dengue is a viral illness caused by a certain type of female mosquito called Aedes aegypti that belongs to the Flavivirus family. The Aedes aegypti mosquito, also known as the yellow fever mosquito, carries a host of other diseases such as chikungunya, Zika fever, Mayaro, and yellow fever viruses, among others. You can identify this mosquito by its legs, which have distinct black and white markings, and its thorax, which features a lyre-shaped marking on the upper surface.

Symptoms of dengue

The World Health Organization recognises dengue as a significant public health problem in tropical and subtropical regions. Once a mosquito injects you with the dengue virus, you become susceptible to an array of symptoms. These include high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, skin rash, and mild bleeding from the nose or gums. It's important to note that the symptoms of dengue can vary, and in serious cases, it can even lead to complications such as severe bleeding, organ damage, and a low platelet count. This can result in dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF) or dengue shock syndrome (DSS). It takes a combination of clinical evaluation, medical history, and laboratory tests to diagnose dengue. Further, blood tests can determine the presence of the dengue virus or antibodies produced in response to the infection.

Regulating the infection

Experts believe that during the febrile phase when you experience symptoms such as chills, sweating, fatigue, and body aches, it's best to use fluids and paracetamol to treat the illness. Avoid using other types of anti-inflammatory drugs. According to an article in PubMed Central, when the infection is critical, giving fluids carefully is the most important part of treatment. The usual fluids given are normal saline, Ringer's Lactate, and a mixture of 5 percent glucose and normal saline, plasma, plasma substitutes, or 5 percent albumin.

Here are some guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) about fluid therapy:

1. If possible, give the patient fluids to drink. But if the patient is in shock, vomiting severely, or very weak, they need fluids through an IV.

2. The first choice for IV fluids is crystalloids, specifically 0.9 percent saline.

3. If the patient's blood pressure continues to be low despite getting IV crystalloids, colloids like dextran can be used as a second choice.

4. If the patient is still in the critical phase and has low platelet counts, there's a risk of bleeding. In suspected bleeding cases, it's best to give the patient fresh whole blood through a transfusion.

Prevention and protection

Preventing the breeding of mosquitoes is the first step toward getting rid of dengue. Since these mosquitoes are attracted to open and abandoned containers and lay eggs in stagnant water, such as flower vases, uncovered barrels, buckets, and discarded tyres, it's important to scrub off their eggs from wet containers and flower pots, once a week. Also, remember to either seal or throw away useless containers.

However, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are especially attracted to wet shower floors and toilet tanks found inside homes. The female mosquitoes are enticed to lay eggs in water containers that have certain chemicals produced by bacteria associated with decaying leaves and organic matter. These chemicals are more attractive to them than plain or filtered water.

Protection: To protect yourself from mosquito bites, wear long-sleeved clothing; full sleeve shirts/tee-shirts and long pants when outdoors during the day and evening. Additionally, use mosquito netting over your bed if your bedroom is not air-conditioned or screened, and treat the mosquito netting with the insecticide permethrin for added protection.