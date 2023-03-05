 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Covid vaccine and heart attack: Here's what the experts say

Deepansh Duggal
Mar 05, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

People in their 50s, 40s, 30s, even 20s are being diagnosed with blocked arteries and heart problems. It's important to know the symptoms of heart attack, how to differentiate between different types of chest pain, and what to do if you experience pain that radiates up to your jaw and/or arms.

A pulse oximeter. Severe Covid and Long Covid have been linked with heart problems, but the risk of heart disease from taking Covid vaccines per se is overstated and misunderstood, explain experts. (Image: Tima Miroshnichenko via Pexels)

“Two decades back, whenever we got a heart patient in their 30s, the entire hospital would come to us and ask questions. It was a nightmare for us to see a young patient in their 30s suffering heart problems. But now, it has become normal. We see young people walking into emergency rooms with chest pain all the time,” says Dr Balbir Singh, Chairman & Head - Cardiology, Max Healthcare. “These years are precious and are meant to be most productive in an individual’s life. Young Indians suffering heart attacks is a great cause of concern and worry,” adds Dr Balbir.

Earlier this week, actress Sushmita Sen who is known for her fitness regime shared news of her health scare - she had suffered a heart attack and survived. “Massive heart attack…I had 95% blockage. Angioplasty done... stent in place... and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart',” shared the actress on her Instagram.

While arterial blockages and heart attacks in young people are a real cause for concern, there are also many conspiracy theories floating on the Internet about Covid vaccines leading to sudden heart attacks. Moneycontrol spoke to some of the leading cardiologists and immunologists from across the country to know their views on the same.

Covid vaccines and heart attacks