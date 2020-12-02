PlusFinancial Times
COVID-19 vaccine tracker | Russian President Vladimir Putin orders 'large-scale' vaccinations from next week

The president noted that teachers and medics will be the first to receive the jab.
AFP
Dec 2, 2020 / 08:06 PM IST

President Vladimir Putin told health officials Wednesday to start widespread vaccinations next week, adding that Russia has produced close to 2 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine.

"I would ask you to organise the work so that by the end of next week we will have started this large-scale vaccination," Putin said. The president noted that teachers and medics will be the first to receive the jab.

#coronavirus vaccine #Covid-19 #Russia #sputnik v #Vladimir Putin
first published: Dec 2, 2020 08:06 pm

