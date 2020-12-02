COVID-19 vaccine tracker | Russian President Vladimir Putin orders 'large-scale' vaccinations from next week

The president noted that teachers and medics will be the first to receive the jab.

President Vladimir Putin told health officials Wednesday to start widespread vaccinations next week, adding that Russia has produced close to 2 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine.

"I would ask you to organise the work so that by the end of next week we will have started this large-scale vaccination," Putin said. The president noted that teachers and medics will be the first to receive the jab.

© Agence France-Presse