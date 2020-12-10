COVID-19 update | China's aviation regulator asks cabin crew to wear diapers on flights to high-risk destinations

A police officer checks identification cards as people queue up to check in for domestic flights ahead of the country's national "Golden Week" holiday at Beijing's Capital International Airport. (PC- AFP/Nicolas Asfouri)

With the coronavirus cases slowing down and the economy is gearing for a comeback, China's aviation regulator has started recommending its cabin crew on charter flights to high-risk COVID-19 destinations to wear disposable diapers. Also, it has advised its cabin crew to avoid using the bathroom to reduce the risk of infection.

The new recommendations featured in the sixth edition of the 38-page list of guidelines for airlines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the recommendation applies for charter flights to and from countries and regions where infections exceed 500 in every one million people, quoted Bloomberg.

Apart from advising to use diapers, the aviation regulator also recommended:

1) Medical protective masks2) Double-layer disposable medical rubber gloves3) Goggles4) Disposable caps5) Disposable protective clothing

6) Disposable shoe covers

The guidelines stipulate the division of the cabin into clean area, buffer zone, passenger sitting area and quarantine area. These should be separated by disposable curtains. Also, CAAC advised that the last row should be designated as an emergency quarantine area.