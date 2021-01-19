MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 update | Around 1 in 8 people in UK had coronavirus antibodies last month: ONS

The Office for National Statistics said an estimated 12.1% of people aged 16 years and over in England had antibodies last month.

Reuters
January 19, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
Many medical workers have criticized the government for ordering the lockdown only after the Christmas and New Year's holidays rather than risk angering the public. (Image: AP)

An estimated 1 in 8 people in England had antibodies against the coronavirus during December, suggesting they have had COVID-19 previously, an official estimate based on samples of the population showed on Tuesday.


The figure was 8.9% in Scotland, 9.8% in Wales and 7.8% in Northern Ireland, the ONS said.

