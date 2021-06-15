COVID-19 update | AIIMS to restart OPD services in phased manner from June 18 onwards

File image of AIIMS, New Delhi

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 15 announced that it will restart Out Patient Department (OPD) services in a phased manner from June 18 onwards amid the considerable decrease in COVID-19 cases.

"In view of considerable decrease in COVID-19 cases, it has been decided by the Director AIIMS to re-start the OPD services in a phased manner at the earliest but latest by 18th June 2021 (Friday)," AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma said in a press release.

Sharma added that all Head of Departments (HoDs) of the clinical department have been requested to provide proposed number of new and follow-up OPD patients per day who are given online or telephonic appointments.

As per the new circular, the OPD registration will be done only for such patients who are having prior online or telephonic appointment and a decision to allow walk-in registrations will be taken after reviewing COVID-19 situation. Apart from this, the AIIMS Medical Superintendent requested all HoDs to provide the requisite information within two days of issues of the circular.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that an 85 percent decline in daily COVID-19 cases has been noted since the highest reported peak on May 7. The country reported 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 75 days, and 2,726 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 2,95,70,881 while the death toll has reached 3,77,031. There are 9,13,378 active cases at present while 2,82,80,472 people have recovered so far. As many as 25,90,44,072 people have been vaccinated, the health ministry said.