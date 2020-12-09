COVID-19 update | 9 out of 10 in developing nations to miss out on vaccines in 2021 as West buys up stocks: Report

A woman sits on a bed in a small clinic in Zeguedessin village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, receiving medical treatment on October 8. The hospital's solar fridge has been broken for a year meaning there is less space in the hospital to store large amounts of vaccines. (Image: AP)

While pharmaceutical majors are waiting for regulatory approval for their COVID-19 drug, nine out of 10 people in 70 low-income countries may not get vaccinated next year as most of the vaccines have been bought up by the rich countries in the West, a report says.

The deals done by richer countries’ governments will leave the poor ones at the mercy of the rampaging virus, The Guardian quoted the People’s Vaccine Alliance as saying. Until now, all the rich countries having 14 percent of the world's population secured 53 percent of the most promising vaccines, added the daily.

Leading the charts of rich countries is Canada which has bought more doses per head of population than any other. Agencies like Amnesty International, Frontline AIDS, Global Justice Now and Oxfam claim that this amount is enough to vaccinate each Canadian five times.

"No one should be blocked from getting a life-saving vaccine because of the country they live in or the amount of money in their pocket," The Guardian quoted Oxfam’s health policy manager Anna Marriott as saying.

"But unless something changes dramatically, billions of people around the world will not receive a safe and effective vaccine for Covid-19 for years to come," she added.

Details from the agencies state that 96 percent of doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been bought by the West, while Moderna's vaccine -- which claims 95 percent efficacy -- is going exclusively to rich countries.

Meanwhile, another vaccine candidate Oxford University/AstraZeneca -- with 70 percent efficacy and stable at normal fridge temperatures -- has priced its jab cheaper for global access. The manufacturers have already stated that 64 percent of doses will go to people in the developing world. However, experts stated that this can reach only 18 percent of the world’s population in 2021.

Apart from sharing the details, the campaigners urge COVID vaccine manufacturers to share their technology and intellectual property through the World Health Organization COVID-19 Technology Access Pool. They cite that this will enable poor countries to make billions of doses at low prices.

The campaigners even pointed out that COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers like AstraZeneca/Oxford, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have received more than $5 billion of public funding to develop their vaccines. Following this, these pharma firms have a responsibility to act in the global public interest, they added.

"Rich countries have enough doses to vaccinate everyone nearly three times over, whilst poor countries don’t even have enough to reach health workers and people at risk,” the daily quoted People’s Vaccine Alliance's Dr Mohga Kamal Yanni as saying.