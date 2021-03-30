COVID-19 surge in India--key numbers

Volunteers distribute pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of COVID-19 on a street in Mumbai. (Representative image: Reuters)
India’s COVID-19 case tally now above 1.20 crore
with 56,211 new cases reported as per the health ministry’s March 30, 2021 update. India reports third-highest novel coronavirus cases--after the USA and Brazil, accounting for 9 percent of the world total.
India reported 271 new deaths and 37,028 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. More than 6.11 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the March 30 update, with 5,82,919 new vaccinations reported in a day.
Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 85 percent are recipients of their first dose while 15 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 5.8 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (5.5 million) and Uttar Pradesh (5.3 million).
India now ranks 6th in the world with 5,40,720 active cases, an increase of 18,912 cases in 24 hours as per the March 30 update. Maharashtra now reports the most (3,37,928 or 62 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Kerala (24,533) and Punjab (24,143).
Maharashtra reported the most (31,643 or 56 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Punjab (2,868), Karnataka (2,792), Madhya Pradesh (2,323) and Tamil Nadu (2,279). These five states account for 75 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra reported the most 102 new deaths (over 100 daily deaths for the 5th day), followed by Punjab (59), Chhattisgarh (20), Karnataka (16) and Tamil Nadu (14). These five states account for 78 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.
About 17 states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These include: Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura.
India’s recovery rate further slides down to 94.2 percent. Maharashtra recorded 20,854 new recoveries, the most, followed by Punjab (2,583), Karnataka (1,964), Kerala (1,897) and Gujarat (1,731).
The total recoveries in India are now over 1.13 crore while total deaths now stand at 1,62,114 as per March 30 update. The mortality rate in the country slides to 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.9 percent). Less than 8 lakh daily tests reported--lowest in 15 days--as on March 29 (which was a public holiday) with more than 24.26 crore tests carried out till date.
Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.