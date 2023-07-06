COVID-19 pandemic highlighted health infrastructural gaps in India and measures to bridge them: Mansukh Mandaviya

He was talking to reporters after laying the foundation stone of a ’Critical Care Health Block’ at the AIIMS Raipur.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted gaps in the country’s health infrastructure and measures which could be taken to bridge them.

Mandaviya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to set up a critical care unit in every district of the country with an expenditure of Rs 64,000 crore under National Health Infrastructure Mission. He was talking to reporters after laying the foundation stone of a ’Critical Care Health Block’ at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is changing and marching ahead. A lot of changes have been taking place in the health sector as well, Mandaviya said. ”We learnt a lot of things during COVID-19. The pandemic highlighted infrastructural gaps in the health sector of the country and how they can be bridged. Then, Modi ji decided that under the National Health Infrastructure Mission, a critical care unit will be started in every district of the country with an expenditure of Rs 64,000 crore,” he said.

He said the critical care unit at the AIIMS in Raipur will be set up at a cost of Rs 100 crore.The unit will have more than 100 beds, oxygen and ventilator facilities, he said, adding such facilities will help during emergency as well as normal situations.

Mandaviya said more than 1,60,000 health and wellness centres are working in the country in the primary health care sector while for the secondary care, the work of setting up medical colleges in district hospitals is underway at a rapid pace. As far as tertiary care is concerned, today the work of setting up of 16 AIIMS has been completed in the country. Overall, 22 (new) AIIMS are being set up in the country, he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The aim is to invest an average Rs 100 crore in each of the 750 districts in the next four years under the National Health Infrastructure Mission, the minister said.He interacted with the faculty and students of the AIIMS Raipur and encouraged them to focus on research and innovation in the health sector.