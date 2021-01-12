MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 impact | Nationwide oral polio drive for January 17 put off amid coronavirus vaccine roll-out

The Kerala government on Tuesday issued a circular to its health workers stating that the polio programme was put off at the instruction of the Health Ministry.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
Representative Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has postponed the pulse polio programme, scheduled to be held on January 17, as the nationwide Covid-19 vaccine roll-out is to commence from January 16.

The Kerala government on Tuesday issued a circular to its health workers stating that the polio programme was put off at the instruction of the Health Ministry, however, Union Health Ministry was yet to announce the postponement of the programme, reported Hindu BusinessLine.

This is how COVID-19 vaccines will travel from Pune, to across India

The Kerala government's circular comes two days after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urged state governments to make the oral polio campaign a grand success. Dr Vardhan, during a virtual meeting last week, had even stated that India cannot afford to allow other health intervention programmes such as polio drive suffer due to impending Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.

Citing the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government had put-off the polio drive as it was clashing with the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out which is to commence from January 16. The decision on the new date on polio vaccine drive has not been taken as of yet.
TAGS: #Covid-19 #Covid-19 vaccine roll-out #Harsh Vardhan #Oral Polio Drive #Pinarayi Vijayan
first published: Jan 12, 2021 03:59 pm

