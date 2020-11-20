COVID-19 arrived in Italy almost 6 months before first official case: Report

Amid reports of Italy receiving 3.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the second half of January through the European Union's purchase programme, World Economic Forum on November 20 hinted that COVID-19 was circulating in Italy from September 2019.

Despite the fact that Italy reported its first official COVID-19 case on February 21, 2020, Italian National Cancer Institute in Milan, which re-examined samples from a lung cancer screening trial between September 2019 and March 2020, signalled that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought.

Italy to start COVID-19 vaccinations in January 2021

According to the INT's scientific magazine Tumori Journal, 11.6 percent of 959 healthy volunteers enrolled in a lung cancer screening trial between September 2019 and March 2020 had developed coronavirus antibodies well before February, says World Economic Forum.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also, the University of Siena carried out a further specific SARS-CoV-2 antibodies test and published a research article titled "Unexpected detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the pre-pandemic period in Italy".

"Four cases dated back to the first week of October were also positive for antibodies neutralising the virus, meaning they had got infected in September," co-author of the study Giovanni Apolone said.

"This is the main finding: people with no symptoms not only were positive after the serological tests but had also antibodies able to kill the virus."

Apart from this Giovanni even claimed that coronavirus can circulate among the population for long and with a low rate of lethality not because it is disappearing but only to surge again.

Italy had detected its first COVID-19 case in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy, on February 21, 2020. Till now, 47,870 people have died, while 13,08,528 cases have been reported.

With inputs from agencies.