Court seeks IMA chief's response on suit seeking public apology for 'derogatory remarks' against Ayurveda

The suit, filed through advocate Bharat Malhotra, sought a direction from the court to Jayalal, Lele and IMA to desist from making any derogatory statement against the Ayurveda treatment and hurting the sentiments of Ayurvedic believers in the interest of justice.

June 19, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

A Delhi court on Saturday sought response from the Indian Medical Association, its president, secretary and others in a civil suit seeking public apology for alleged derogatory remarks against Ayurvedic treatment and medicines. Civil judge Deeksha Rao issued notice to IMA, its president Dr JA Jayalal, secretary Dr Jayesh Lele, National Medical Commission and Bureau of Indian Standards on a suit filed by Rajender Singh Rajput and sought their reply by July 9.

The suit, filed through advocate Bharat Malhotra, sought a direction from the court to Jayalal, Lele and IMA to desist from making any derogatory statement against the Ayurveda treatment and hurting the sentiments of Ayurvedic believers in the interest of justice.

3.5 lakh doctors of IMA on strike today, demand central law on violence against medicos

This comes amid an ongoing tussle between yoga guru Ramdev and the IMA chief after the former's alleged comments against COVID-19 vaccination and efficacy of allopathic medicine. The litigator also sought permanent injunction restraining the IMA president and the secretary from using the association's platform to propagate any religion or hurt the sentiments of Hindus or others.

Rajput said that the duo are abusing their powers by trying to infuriate the religious sentiments of the citizens of India by maliciously bringing Christianity in all the statements circulated through print and electronic media. It also demanded a public written apology from the IMA top officials for propagating a religion and making derogatory remarks against Ayurvedic medicines or treatment.

Recently, in another suit, the district court had directed Jayalal to not use the organisation's platform to propagate any religion, saying that loose comment cannot be expected from a person chairing the responsible post. Besides this, the complainant has sought removal of the IMA chief and secretary from the name of the office bearers of the association. It also sought a direction to the National Medical Commission to remove the duo in the interest of justice.

Rajput further alleged that the IMA is promoting commercial products of private companies in exchange for crores of rupees. He also named nine such companies, alleging that these brands paid money in exchange for stamps of approval to market their products. He also sought a direction from the court to IMA to furnish the details of reports showing the basis of the certification or any scientific journal and the details regarding the research or study conducted at the time of approving the products.
PTI
TAGS: #Ayurvedic treatment #Health #India #Indian Medical Association
first published: Jun 19, 2021 07:49 pm

