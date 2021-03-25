Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

Representative image

India reported 53,476 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest in the last five months, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 1.17 crore, the health ministry’s March 25, 2021 update shows. It is also the first time in 138 days that the cases crossed the 50,000-mark, a worrying trend.

India reported 251 new deaths and 26,490 recoveries during the period, the data shows. More than 5.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India, with 23,03,305 new vaccinations reported in a day.

Of the total vaccines administered till date, 84 percent are first doses and 16 percent the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 5.01 million vaccine doses followed by Rajasthan (4.99 million) and Uttar Pradesh (4.76 million).

Active cases rose to 3,95,192 with an increase of 26,735 cases on March 25. Maharashtra continues to report the most (2,48,604 or 63 percent) active cases in the country followed by Kerala (24,578) and Punjab (20,522).

The western states also reported the most (31,855 or 60 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours followed by Punjab (2,613), Kerala (2,456), Karnataka (2,298) and Chhattisgarh (2,106). These five states account for 77 percent of all the new cases in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra reported the most (95) new deaths followed by Punjab (39), Chhattisgarh (29), Karnataka (12) and Tamil Nadu (12). These five states account for 75 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

About 15 states and union territories did not report any deaths. These are Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

As cases continue to surge, the recovery rate slipped further to 95.3 percent. Maharashtra recorded 15,098 new recoveries, the most, followed by Kerala (2,060), Punjab (1,455), Gujarat (1,277) and Tamil Nadu (1,023).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,17,87,534 with over 1.12 crore recoveries and 1,60,692 deaths as per March 25 update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.4 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (2.9 percent). More than 10 lakh daily tests were reported on March 24, with more than 23.75 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.