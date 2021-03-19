Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

File image: A man walks past a graffiti of people wearing protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic on a street in Navi Mumbai, India on January 21, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

India reported 39,726 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.15 crore, the health ministry’s March 19, 2021 update shows. The new infections are the highest to be reported in the last 110 days.

India also reported 154 new deaths and 20,654 recoveries, the latest release shows. More than 3.93 crore vaccinations have been administered, with 22,02,861 new vaccinations reported in a day.

Of the total doses administered, 82 percent were the first dose, while 18 percent were second doses. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 3.80 million doses followed by Rajasthan (3.74 million) and Uttar Pradesh (3.67 million).

India's active cases rose to 2,71,282 with an increase of 18,918 cases on March 19, the sharpest rise in 110 days. Maharashtra has the highest (1,67,637 or 62 percent) active cases in the country followed by Kerala (25,463) and Punjab (14,366).

Maharashtra reported the most (25,833 or 65 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours followed by Punjab (2,369), Kerala (1,899), Karnataka (1,488) and Gujarat (1,276). These five states account for 83 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra also reported the most (58 or 38 percent) new deaths followed by Punjab (32), Kerala (15), Tamil Nadu (9) and Karnataka (8). These five states account for 79 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 17 states and union territories did not report any deaths. These include Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

India’s recovery rate further slides to 96.3 percent. Maharashtra recorded 12,174 new recoveries, the most, followed by Kerala (2,119), Punjab (1,291), Gujarat (899) and Tamil Nadu (569).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,15,14,331 with over 1.10 crore recoveries and 1,59,370 deaths as per March 19 update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.4 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (3 percent). More than 10 lakh daily tests were reported as on March 18, with more than 23.13 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.