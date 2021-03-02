Coronavirus daily update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

File image: AP Photo/Bikas Das

As many as 12,286 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases above 1.11 crore, as per health ministry’s March 2 update. New cases reported are the lowest in the last seven days.

India reported 91 new deaths and 12,464 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. As many as 1,48,54,136 beneficiaries have been vaccinated across India according to March 2, update.

Active cases at 1,68,358 with a fall of 269 cases on March 2. Maharashtra now reports the most (78,825 or 47 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Kerala (48,159) and Karnataka (5,843).

Maharashtra reported the most (6,397 or 52 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (1,938), Punjab (633), Tamil Nadu (474) and Gujarat (427). These five states account for 80 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most (30 or 38 percent) new deaths, followed by Punjab (18), Kerala (13), Chhattisgarh (7), Karnataka (5) and Tamil Nadu (5). These six states account for 86 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 20 states and union territories--Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal--did not report any deaths today.

India’s recovery rate is 97.1 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu recorded the highest (99.8 percent) recovery rate. In terms of cases, Maharashtra recorded 5,754 new recoveries, the most, followed by Kerala (3,475), Tamil Nadu (482), Punjab (394) and Gujarat (359).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,11,24,527 with 1,07,98,921 recoveries and 1,57,248 deaths as per March 2, update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). Less than 7 lakh daily tests were reported on March 1 with more than 21.76 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.