Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

Image: AP

India reported 16,577 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to above 1.10 crore, the health ministry said on February 26.

As many as 120 deaths were reported and 12,179 people recovered from COVID-19 during the period, the latest release shows. India reported its highest single-day vaccination as 8,01,480 people were inoculated against the virus, taking the number of beneficiaries to 1,34,72,643.

Active cases rose to 1,55,986 with an increase of 4,278 cases on February 26. At 65,461, Maharashtra has the highest active cases in the country, accounting for 42 percent of the load, followed by Kerala (52,164) and Karnataka (5,595).

Maharashtra also reported the most (8,702 or 52 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours followed by Kerala (3,677), Punjab (563), Tamil Nadu (467) and Karnataka (453). These five states account for 84 percent of all the new cases in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra also reported the most (56 or 47 percent) new deaths, followed by Kerala (14), Punjab (13), Chhattisgarh (8) and Karnataka (7). These five states account for 82 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 21 states and union territories--Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand--did not report any deaths in the last 24 hours.

India’s recovery rate is now 97.2 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu record the highest (99.8 percent) recovery rate. In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 4,652 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (3,744), Karnataka (947), Tamil Nadu (471) and Gujarat (301).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,10,63,491 with 1,07,50,680 recoveries and 1,56,825 deaths as per February 26 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.4 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). More than 8 lakh daily tests were reported, with more than 21.46 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported, India fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.