COPD: Causes, symptoms and treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease causes issues like constant coughing, phlegm, feeling like your chest is tight, inability to take deep breaths and struggling to breathe during everyday activities (Image: Canva)

Is lighting a cigarette the most cathartic part of your day? Or do you live or work near someone who has been smoking for years? If you've been exposing yourself to lung irritants for a long time now, actively or passively, you are likely to suffer from COPD.

A serious health issue, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is one of the primary causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The prevalence of this condition is only rising with time, and so is the death rate. It encompasses chronic bronchitis and emphysema, which make breathing difficult for the sufferer.

According to the American Lung Association, COPD is sometimes called the 'smoker's disease'. It causes issues like constant coughing, phlegm, feeling like your chest is tight, inability to take deep breaths and struggling to breathe during everyday activities. People with COPD may have had pneumonia in the past and often have flare-ups of the same symptoms. They might also lose weight and muscle mass over time, leaving them anxious or depressed because they've been sick for a long time.

Besides the obvious - smoking, risk factors include persons in the age group above 40 years, air pollution in the surrounding areas, professions that expose one to dust and chemicals, and passive smoking. Genetic involvement points towards alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which acts as a predisposing factor for COPD.

The diagnosis of this condition is determined using a guideline called the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD). It involves a test called spirometry, which measures how well the lungs function. The severity of symptoms and their impact on the person's daily life, as well as any other health conditions they may have, are also considered in order to make a diagnosis.

Here are the ways to prevent oneself from developing Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Quit smoking: The leading cause of COPD is smoking. It harms the lungs by entering the tiny air sacs called alveoli, responsible for exchanging gases. Smoking can cause inflammation or collapse of the alveoli, irreversibly damaging them. This leads to decreased oxygen levels in the body because the airways become blocked. To quit, you can start by practising meditation and finding ways to eliminate stressors that trigger your desire to smoke.

Avoid passive smoking: The effects mentioned above can also occur in individuals who don't smoke themselves but are constantly around smokers. Second-hand smoke is harmful and increases the risk of lung cancer, heart attacks, and stroke. It would be a good idea to have designated smoking areas in workplaces or public spaces to protect people from passive smoking.

Ventilation: If one works near the fireplace or wood-burning stove, it is advised to have an adequately ventilated area. Even in homes, ventilation is crucial as it can help prevent the effects of second-hand smoke.

Personal Protective Equipment: Though the world saw a surge in the use of PPEs during the COVID-19 pandemic, personal protective equipment must also be used if one works in industries where one is exposed to fumes, dust or chemicals. Using respiratory masks and face shields can help prevent exposure to deleterious compounds.

Healthier routine: Consuming a diet with all the required nutrients, rich in fruits and vegetables, can help boost immunity. Physical exercise is also just as important and can help prevent the worsening of symptoms. However, it must be combined with quitting smoking.