Cancer: No alcohol, smoking and other lifestyle changes that lower your risk of this deadly disease

Cancer is a complex disease with multiple risk factors, some of which can be influenced by our lifestyle choices. “By adopting certain healthy habits, we can significantly reduce our risk of developing cancer,” says Dr Tapan Singh Chauhan, Senior Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Robotics, GI & HPB, Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon.

Here are five lifestyle changes that can help lower your risk for cancer.

1. Maintain a healthy weight:

Obesity has been linked to an increased risk of several types of cancer, including breast, colon, kidney, and pancreatic cancer. “By maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercises, you can lower your risk of developing cancer. Aim for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive calorie intake,” suggests Dr Chauhan.

Agrees Dr Pooja Babbar, Consultant, Medical Oncology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, “It is important that we cut down on bad fat which is saturated fat, and we choose healthy fats like HUFA and MUFA. Drink lots of water as it is a detoxifying agent.”

“Try to eat freshly prepared food made with natural organic ingredients. One should also be mindful of the portion and timings of your meals. Limit time on electronic gadgets, since our bodies are meant to be mobile. With technological advancements and ease of convenience, we all have been affected immensely,” says Dr Yogesh Kumar Nishchal, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist, Fortis Hospital, Noida. “Engage in regular physical activity, such as brisk walking, jogging, or cycling, for at least 150 minutes per week,” suggests Dr. Chauhan.

2. Quit smoking and avoid second-hand smoke:

“We are aware of the disastrous consequences of smoking, tobacco or gutkha, but the trend is persistently getting worse affecting young and old alike. This must change else we are likely to face a cancer epidemic in India. Avoid smoking or chewing tobacco in any form. This is not a sign of success or luxury. This habit ultimately kills,” Dr Nishchal.

“Smoking is a leading cause of cancer, responsible for nearly one-third of all cancer deaths. Quitting smoking is the single most important step you can take to reduce your risk of developing cancer. Additionally, avoid exposure to passive smoking, as it also increases the risk of lung cancer and other respiratory conditions. Seek support from healthcare professionals, use smoking cessation aids, and surround yourself with a smoke-free environment to improve your chances of successfully quitting,” says Dr. Chauhan.

3. Protect your skin from sun damage:

Most skin products like face cream, foundation, BB cream claim to protect your skin from UV rays and that is a good thing. “Long exposure to the sun is harmful to the skin as it causes melanoma and other types of different skin cancer,” says Dr Babbar.

Skin cancer is one of the most preventable types of cancer. Says Dr. Chauhan, “Protect your skin from harmful UV radiation by wearing sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30, seeking shade during peak sun hours, and wearing protective clothing, including wide-brimmed hats and UV-blocking sunglasses. Avoid indoor tanning beds, as they emit harmful UV radiation. Regularly check your skin for any changes or suspicious moles, and promptly consult a dermatologist if you notice any abnormalities.”

4. Practice safe sexual behaviours:

“Certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as human papillomavirus (HPV), can increase the risk of developing cervical, anal, and oral cancers. Protect yourself by practicing safe sexual behaviour, including use of condom, getting vaccinated against HPV, and undergoing recommended screenings and examinations. Discuss STI prevention and HPV vaccination with your healthcare provider, especially if you are in a high-risk group or starting sexual activity at a young age,” says Dr Chauhan.

Dr Pooja Babbar cautions, “The most important thing is to protect yourself from sexually transmitted disease like HPV, Hepatitis, and HIV. HPV is most common cause of cervical cancer. HPV is contracted when you have multiple partners, unsafe sexual activities, and unhygienic practices. Maintain genital hygiene and use proper barrier methods to prevent sexually transmitted diseases.”

5. Limit alcohol consumption:

“Excessive alcohol consumption has been linked to an increased risk of several cancers, including breast, liver, and colorectal cancer. To lower your risk, limit alcohol intake or consider abstaining altogether,” says Chauhan.

If abstaining from it is not possible, Dr. Chauhan says that the recommended guidelines suggest no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men. If you choose to drink, do so in moderation and be aware of the potential risks associated with alcohol consumption.

While no lifestyle change can completely eliminate the risk of developing cancer, adopting these five habits can significantly lower your overall risk. Remember, it is never too late to make positive changes for your well-being.