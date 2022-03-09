Cabinet approves MoU between ICMR, Oxford University to build partnership on data sharing for vector-borne diseases

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a Union Cabinet meeting. (Image: PIB)

The Union Cabinet, on March 9, approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and United Kingdom's Oxford University. The objective of the MoU, signed in November 2021, was to build partnership in and beyond data and skill-sharing with equity and transparency.

Apart from this, other objectives include build capacity for Indian scientists and researchers, collection of data compliant with international standards, helping India become a regional hub for capacity development and jointly and pool funds with time-bound hosting of IDDO secretariat towards achieving the outcomes at ICMR, said the official statement.

Under the MoU, both ICMR and Oxford University agreed to exchange and share ideas on three vector-borne diseases in the elimination phase -- malaria, visceral leishmaniasis, filariasis and emerging infections. Among other things, the MoU will also help in supporting and developing best practices for data management, data documentation, data sharing, exploring opportunities for collaboration on research programmes, exchange of research fellows, training on data management and statistical analysis, etc.

However, one clause clearly mentions that both ICMR and Oxford University will have to bear their own costs in relation to the collaboration envisaged. In case of funding intended to be passed to the other party, an Additional Agreement will be executed to govern the activity in question, the statement added.