Pedestrians walk through central Glasgow as Britain enters a national lockdown in London on January 5, 2021. (PC- AFP/Andy Buchanan)

Britain will not introduce COVID-19 vaccine passports, but people will be able to seek proof from their doctor if needed for travel to other countries, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday.

“We are certainly not looking to introduce it as part of the vaccine deployment programme,” Zahawi told Sky News.