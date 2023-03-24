 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bombay Jayashri health update: What is an aneurysm, and causes and treatment of brain haemorhage

Dr Anushikha Dhankhar
Mar 24, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

People close to the renowned Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri say her brain surgery was successful, and she is recovering well.

Bombay Jayashri was honoured with Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, in 2021. (File picture; photo by Sudha/.carnaticdarbar.com)

Bombay Jayashri, renowned Carnatic vocalist and singer in multiple Indian film industries, was found unconscious in her London hotel today. She was rushed to the hospital where a brain hemorrhage was detected. According to the latest reports, her doctors there are trying to stabilize her vitals and are closely monitoring her condition to prepare to perform a keyhole surgery to treat the aneurysm (ballooning of a blood vessel wall) in her brain.

What is a brain haemorrhage?

Brain haemorrhage is a serious medical condition in which bleeding occurs inside or around the brain. As a result, some parts of the brain do not get an adequate supply of oxygen. As time elapses, brain cells start dying. The death of brain cells due to bleeding is known as haemorrhagic stroke.

What are the symptoms of a brain haemorrhage?