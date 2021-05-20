MARKET NEWS

Black fungus declared epidemic as state govt needs complete data of patients: Ashok Gehlot

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Pandemic Act.

PTI
May 20, 2021 / 10:35 PM IST
File image: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the black fungus infection was notified an epidemic in Rajasthan as the state government is required to have complete details of patients suffering from it. Mucormycosis or black fungus is a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Pandemic Act.

Recently, several states have reported a rise in mucormycosis cases among COVID-19 patients. "The state government is required to have complete details of patients of mucormycosis (black fungus). In view of this, the disease has been notified as epidemic and notifiable disease in the entire state under the Rajasthan Pandemic Act, 2020," Gehlot said in a tweet.

Black fungus: How states are dealing with rising cases of Mucormycosis

The state government on Wednesday had declared mucormycosis as an epidemic. Around 100 patients in Rajasthan are affected by black fungus. For treatment, a separate ward has also been made at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, as per protocol.
first published: May 20, 2021 10:34 pm

