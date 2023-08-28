Benefits of exercises: Not just weight loss, it also eases anxiety, improves gut health, reduces fatigue

Bets exercises: Engaging in regular physical activity can help reduce feelings of tiredness and fatigue. It boosts your energy levels by improving circulation and oxygen delivery to your muscles

You've just bought a pair of sneaker and shorts, and are raring to hit the gym to kickstart your weight loss journey. The diet plan, too, is ready, with a careful listing of what to eat and what not to. This time, you intend to stick to a regular exercise routine and have told yourself that you won't give up halfway. Good for you!

But wait. There's more to a disciplined exercise and diet plan than just shedding those extra kilos. Fitness experts say before you invest your time and effort into exercises, it is important to know that regular exercise offers benefits far beyond just weight loss or weight management. It also brings along a host of mental and physical health rewards that add to a better quality of life.

Physical activity and exercise hold benefits for people of all ages, including older adults. According to the National Institute of Ageing, staying active, regardless of your current health status and physical capabilities, offers a world of advantages. Surprisingly, taking a backseat can be more hazardous than the passage of time itself. Often, it's inactivity rather than age that causes older individuals to struggle with independent activities.

Besides, neglecting physical activity could result in frequent medical visits, increased hospital stays, and a greater reliance on medications to manage various health conditions. On the other hand staying active and exercising regularly can reap good health.

By practising regular exercise and physical activity, you can experience many benefits that contribute to both your physical and mental well-being:

Improves mental health: Dealing with everyday challenges, be it at work or home can take a toll on our mental health. Engaging in regular physical activity can have a significant impact on reducing stress and anxiety levels. Studies suggest that exercising regularly triggers the release of endorphins, natural mood enhancers that help to get rid of feelings of sadness, dejection and anxiety. Additionally, exercise provides a healthy outlet for bottled up emotions, promoting relaxation and a sense of emotional balance.

Impacts gut health: While poor gut health is known to lead to digestive discomfort, compromised nutrient absorption, and heightened vulnerability to health concerns, regular exercise can be a good solution. It aids in balancing the gut microbiome, fostering better digestion, nutrient absorption, and even positively impacting mental well-being. Regular exercise can contribute to a healthier gut environment, which in turn supports overall well-being.

Enhances cognitive function: Regular exercise has been linked to improved memory, increased focus, and enhanced problem-solving skills. Exercising increases blood flow to the brain, delivering oxygen and nutrients that are essential for brain health. It also stimulates the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports the growth of new neurons and enhances cognitive function.

Relieves pain and mood swings: Exercise provides relief from both pain and mood swings that cause havoc during the menstrual cycle in women. Physical activity triggers the release of endorphins, which act as natural painkillers. Participating in moderate-intensity aerobic exercises such as walking, swimming, or cycling can effectively decrease menstrual cramps and discomfort. Furthermore, regular physical activity has a positive influence on mood, helping to mitigate mood swings and irritability that certain individuals encounter during their menstrual periods. The endorphins released through exercise contribute to an enhanced overall mood, promoting a sense of emotional balance.

Reduces fatigue: Engaging in regular physical activity can help reduce feelings of tiredness and fatigue. It boosts your energy levels by improving circulation and oxygen delivery to your muscles. Additionally, it reduces the likelihood of falls and related injuries, especially crucial for older adults.

Prevents and controls diseases: Research indicates that consistent physical activity helps in managing arthritis symptoms and lowering the risk of conditions such as heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. Additionally, it's linked to a decreased likelihood of several cancers, such as breast and colon cancer. Cardiovascular exercises like brisk walking or cycling contribute to blood pressure control, thus reducing the risk of hypertension.

Manages weight: Last, but certainly not the least, regular exercise aids in burning calories, establishing a vital calorie deficit for weight loss, emphasizing the need to balance caloric intake and expenditure. Furthermore, consistent physical activity heightens metabolism, facilitating calorie burning at rest and enhancing long-term weight management. Moreover, exercise, notably strength training, safeguards lean muscle mass, which is integral for a robust metabolism and holistic weight control.