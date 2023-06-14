Bengaluru start-up, Shroff eye hospital develop ‘bioengineered cornea’, to seek DCGI nod for human trials

A bio-printed cornea or liquid cornea will allow patients a chance to regrow damaged corneas with minimal surgical intervention.

Delhi-based Dr Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital and Bengaluru-based Pandorum Technology on June 14 announced the opening of a centre offering advanced regenerative therapeutics for patients suffering from corneal blindness.

Dr Virender Sangwan, director (innovation) at Dr Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, said the liquid bioengineered cornea can be a revolutionary technique for treating Indians with corneal blindness.

“We along with Pandorum technologies have developed the indigenous innovative therapy in which a human tissue in the eye will be replaced with artificial cells. We have successfully conducted the trials on animals and in the next few weeks will seek the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) nod to start human trials,” he added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), corneal opacity accounts for over 4 percent of blindness worldwide, leading to more than 1.5–2 million cases each year.

India too has a huge burden of bilateral (1.2 million) and unilateral (5-6 million) corneal blindness. Data shows that each year, the burden increases by 30,000 new cases of blindness.

The data from the Eye Bank Association of India shows that more than 1,00,000 corneal transplants are required annually.

Sangwan said the only way to get a cornea for a transplant at present is through cadaver donors. But about 40 percent of the donated corneas do not meet the standards for the transplant.

“A bio-printed cornea or liquid cornea will allow patients a chance to regrow damaged corneas with minimal surgical intervention. It doesn’t need any stitching, we don’t need any donor cornea, and the drop fills the gap like a liquid in a mould,” Dr Sangwan said.

Arun Chandru, co-founder and managing director, Pandorum Technology said the ‘bioengineered cornea’ is a class of products powered by tissue-specific exosomes and tissue-mimetic biomaterials to promote regeneration of healthy functional cornea.

“When this is applied as liquid drops on the cornea, it solidifies in less than 10 minutes using visible light and integrates into the patient’s cornea. Inside the solidified matrix, the biopolymer acts as sacrificial material supporting the sustained release of exosomes which suppresses the ulceration defining condition like inflammation, reverses fibrosis, regenerates nerves and restores corneal thickness,” he explained.

Chandru said the founders also aim to get the USFDA’s permission to conduct human trials in America.