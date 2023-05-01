 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Benefits of watermelon: Bite on this fat-free, low-calorie, super-hydrating fruit to beat heat wave

Nivi Shrivastava
May 01, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Best fruits for summer: The high-water content in watermelon helps in flushing out toxins from the body and keeps the skin hydrated, making it an excellent summer fruit. It is a rich source of vitamins A and C, too.

Watermelon comes to the rescue when people are looking for a way to beat the heat during scorching Indian summer. It is not only a delicious fruit but also a great option for hot seasons with its numerous health and beauty benefits. In the Indian market, there are several varieties of watermelon available, including popular ones like Sugar Baby, Pony Yellow, Tiger Baby, Hybrid Striped Indian, Crimson Sweet, and Black Diamond. You can choose the one that suits your taste buds and preferences.

Sweet summer delight

Watermelon is known for its high water content, making it an excellent fruit for hydration during the summer. From a health and beauty perspective, watermelon has numerous benefits. Its high-water content helps in flushing out toxins from the body and keeps the skin hydrated, reducing the risk of acne, wrinkles, and fine lines. “Additionally, it is a rich source of vitamins A and C, which help in boosting immunity, and lycopene, which is a powerful antioxidant that can help protect against heart disease and cancer,” mentions Dr G Sushma, Consultant Clinical Dietician at Care Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Watermelon contains amino acids that help in improving blood circulation, leading to healthy hair growth, and reducing hair fall. When it comes to consumption, you can enjoy it in multiple ways. Dr G Sushma suggests, “One easy way is to slice it into small cubes and mix it with some fresh mint leaves and lemon juice to make a refreshing summer salad. Alternatively, you can blend watermelon with mint and ice to make a delicious smoothie that can be consumed as a mid-day snack. For those who want to incorporate watermelon into their daily routine, they can try adding a few slices of watermelon to their morning cereal or yogurt bowl or mix it with some other fruits to make a fruit salad.”