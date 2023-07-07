Beauty tips: Shopping for cosmetics? Beware of these dangerous toxins in the ingredients list

Make-up tips: When buying a beauty product, look out for any mentions of common parabens like methylparaben, ethylparaben, propylparaben and butylparaben. They are often found in face creams, lipsticks, aftershave and foundation (Image: Canva)

Do you diligently follow your skincare routine every day? Are you one of those who love to look chic and posh whenever you step out and, in doing so, add a touch of make-up? While make-up is entirely personal, you must be careful about choosing your cosmetic products, as they may contain toxins that harm the skin.

The skin is the body's largest organ that interacts with the environment and gets exposed to products used for personal care and cosmetic application. Though they are marketed as enhancers of personal hygiene, some may contain toxins that can have harmful effects on the body, especially in intimate areas. Additives and preservatives are added to commercial beauty products to achieve better effects.

According to a research article on PubMed Central, continuous exposure to a mix of chemicals can potentially have consequences on the health and well-being of people. When several beauty products are used during the day, different toxins from each one can cross the threshold concentration and lead to a "cocktail effect". When the same substance is found in more than one product being used during the day, it is known as an "additive effect". Both these effects can compromise the safety threshold and lead to toxic impacts on the skin.

Next time you add make-up products to your cart, remember to be mindful of certain substances lurking in the ingredient lists. Shop for a product only after you carefully examine the labels. Here is the list of substances you must avoid when buying skincare and cosmetic products.

Parabens: When buying a beauty product, look out for any mentions of common parabens like methylparaben, ethylparaben, propylparaben and butylparaben. They are often found in face creams, lipsticks, aftershave and foundation. Their link to cancer and hormone disruption is also being suspected. Parabens can sensitise the skin and cause allergic reactions.

Formaldehyde releasers: Frequently used formaldehyde releasers include imidazolidinyl urea and DMDM hydantoin. They can find their way into shampoos and have been known to cause complications like asthma and neurotoxicity.

Polyethylene glycols: Commonly called PEGs, these glycols are petroleum based and are used in softeners, solvents and thickeners. When exposed to damaged skin, they can result in toxicity and hasten ageing. PEGs have also been known to dry skin by reducing moisture levels.

Alcohol: One of the most common solvents in skin care products, alcohol is a great fit for creams and lotions due to its absorbing abilities. It can be a potentially toxic substance, especially drying alcohol, as it interrupts the skin's renewal process. This effect can make the skin dry and flaky. Use products with fatty alcohol derived from natural oils that can work as effective moisturising agents.

Toluene: Derived from a petrochemical source, toluene is a common ingredient in nail paints and hair dyes. This organic compound can be harmful to the immune system. It can be a risk factor for congenital disabilities in neonates. Pregnant females must abstain from using such products. It may also cause headaches and fatigue.

Lead: The go-to 'quick touch-up hamper' consists of lipstick, eyeliner and foundation and hosts an uninvited member - Lead. It may be added to lipsticks directly or contaminate the artificial colours used in lipsticks. Being a heavy metal, it can have harmful effects on the body.