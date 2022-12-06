 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Azim Premji Foundation forays into accessible healthcare: Report

Dec 06, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

After working at the grassroot level in education with rural government schools, the Azim Premji Foundation has decided to foray into the field of healthcare.

Representative image

The Azim Premji Foundation is geared to set-up healthcare clinics in far-out and backward towns in India along with multi-specialty hospitals and a medical university, Mint reported on December 6, sources privy to the matter.

After a two decade long focused effort at bettering education standards in rural India, the foundation's decision to focus on healthcare marks a big shift since it started working in the year 2001.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“We have done significant work on health during the pandemic, and this will be a key area of work for us going forward," Anurag Behar, chief executive officer, Azim Premji Foundation told the Mint in an email response.

Behar also highlighted that the foundation is focusing on improving the health of underserved communities and plans to involve  civil society  into its initiative.

“Our focus will be on improving the health of underserved communities across geographies. Health is a public good and, therefore, strengthening public health systems will be central to our approach. In addition, where there are gaps, we will address those, both by establishing our institutions and by working with civil society organizations. Health education and research will also emerge as critical areas of work"