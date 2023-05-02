 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Diet Plan: Add these 8 Indian superfoods to your summer diet plan for maximum benefit

Sushmita Srivastav
May 02, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Diet plan: Your imported avocados and kales can take a breather this summer. Here are summer superfoods packed with loads of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help you beat the heat.

Amla, the bitter-sour fruit, works as an excellent coolant during hot days and is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that boost immunity

With the mercury level on rise, the scorching summer sun may leave you with dehydrated skin, inflamed gut, and a weak immune system. That’s the reason why Ayurveda – the ancient Indian system of medicine – places great emphasis on changing your diet according to the changing season. Diet and nutrition, it believes, has a great impact on achieving optimal health and wellbeing. The summer season is dominated by the ‘pitta dosha’, which is associated with heat, fire, and intensity.

To balance pitta and stay healthy during the sweltering summer months, here are a few cooling and hydrating Indian superfoods that Ayurveda suggests incorporating in your diet.

1. Wood apple 

India's unsung summer fruit, bael or wood apple is a nutritional powerhouse, high on proteins, vitamins, beta carotene, potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, copper, and iron. It has tannin that helps cure diarrhoea and antioxidants that help fight gastric ulcers and stomach acidity. Bael ka sharbat (wood apple juice) is the perfect detox drink against sunstrokes, while its flesh has a sweet and sour flavour that tastes best as a tangy chutney or pickle.